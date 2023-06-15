AIA Florida's 2023 People's Choice Competition Pays Tribute to Architecture that is Keeping Florida Safe

15 Jun, 2023, 14:47 ET
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Frank, AIA, 2023 president of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida), is pleased to announce the finalists for AIA Florida's 2023 People's Choice Awards competition. This year's buildings are a tribute to the architecture that is keeping Florida safe.
"Through design, architects have the ability to create spaces to enhance the human experience while protecting the health, safety and welfare of our communities—tools essential to supporting first responders as they face the daily call to serve," said Frank. "As a vital part of the planning process, architects collaborate with key members to identify challenges, develop solutions and ensure our communities have tangible resources crucial to sustaining a thriving community."
The competition features 28 buildings from across the state and our local chapters that are dedicated to public safety. The buildings are:
AIA Florida Gulf Coast
City of North Port Public Safety
Longboat Key Fire Station #92
Sarasota County Siesta Key Fire Station #13
Sarasota County Fire Station #1
AIA Florida Northwest
Perdido Key Fire Station #19
Watercolor Fire Station
Midway Fire Station
City of Pensacola Fire Station #1
AIA Florida Southwest
Estero Fire Rescue Station 45 and Training Facility
Matlacha Fire Station #4
Fort Myers Fire Station No. 1 and Administration
Naples Fire Station No. 1 and Administration
AIA Fort Lauderdale
Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue Station and EOC
Sunrise Public Safety Complex
Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue Headquarters and EOC
AIA Gainesville
Gainesville Fire Rescue #1
AIA Jacksonville
City of Jacksonville Etown Fire Station 74
AIA Miami
City of Coral Gables Public Safety Building
City of Coral Gables Fire Station 2 Renovation/Addition & Trolley Maintenance Facility
AIA Orlando
Orlando Police Department Headquarters
Windermere Police Department and Town Facilities
AIA Palm Beach
Town of Jupiter Police Headquarters
Boca Raton Fire Rescue Station No. 6
Seacoast Utility Authority Campus Headquarters
Palm Beach State College Public Safety Training Center
AIA Tallahassee
Leon County/City of Tallahassee Consolidated Public Safety Campus
AIA Tampa Bay
Dunedin Fire Station 61
St. Petersburg Police Headquarters
AIA Treasure Coast
Douglas M. Anderson Emergency Operations Center
Designed to engage the public in discussions about architecture, the People's Choice competition is held annually by AIA Florida and the Florida Foundation for Architecture. The competition has generated more than 12 million votes since its inception in 2012.
You may vote online at floridapeopleschoice.org beginning Friday, June 16 at noon until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, AIA Florida, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.
