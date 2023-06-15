AIA Florida's 2023 People's Choice Competition Pays Tribute to Architecture that is Keeping Florida Safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Frank, AIA, 2023 president of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida), is pleased to announce the finalists for AIA Florida's 2023 People's Choice Awards competition. This year's buildings are a tribute to the architecture that is keeping Florida safe.

"Through design, architects have the ability to create spaces to enhance the human experience while protecting the health, safety and welfare of our communities—tools essential to supporting first responders as they face the daily call to serve," said Frank. "As a vital part of the planning process, architects collaborate with key members to identify challenges, develop solutions and ensure our communities have tangible resources crucial to sustaining a thriving community."

The competition features 28 buildings from across the state and our local chapters that are dedicated to public safety. The buildings are:

AIA Florida Gulf Coast

City of North Port Public Safety

Longboat Key Fire Station #92

Sarasota County Siesta Key Fire Station #13

Sarasota County Fire Station #1

AIA Florida Northwest

Perdido Key Fire Station #19

Watercolor Fire Station

Midway Fire Station

City of Pensacola Fire Station #1

AIA Florida Southwest

Estero Fire Rescue Station 45 and Training Facility

Matlacha Fire Station #4

Fort Myers Fire Station No. 1 and Administration

Naples Fire Station No. 1 and Administration

AIA Fort Lauderdale

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue Station and EOC

Sunrise Public Safety Complex

Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue Headquarters and EOC

AIA Gainesville

Gainesville Fire Rescue #1

AIA Jacksonville

City of Jacksonville Etown Fire Station 74

AIA Miami

City of Coral Gables Public Safety Building

City of Coral Gables Fire Station 2 Renovation/Addition & Trolley Maintenance Facility

AIA Orlando

Orlando Police Department Headquarters

Windermere Police Department and Town Facilities

AIA Palm Beach

Town of Jupiter Police Headquarters

Boca Raton Fire Rescue Station No. 6

Seacoast Utility Authority Campus Headquarters

Palm Beach State College Public Safety Training Center

AIA Tallahassee

Leon County/City of Tallahassee Consolidated Public Safety Campus

AIA Tampa Bay

Dunedin Fire Station 61

St. Petersburg Police Headquarters

AIA Treasure Coast

Douglas M. Anderson Emergency Operations Center

Designed to engage the public in discussions about architecture, the People's Choice competition is held annually by AIA Florida and the Florida Foundation for Architecture. The competition has generated more than 12 million votes since its inception in 2012.

You may vote online at floridapeopleschoice.org beginning Friday, June 16 at noon until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, AIA Florida, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

SOURCE Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects