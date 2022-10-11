AIA releases latest 2030 Commitment results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) By the Numbers report for 2021 showcases the annual performance of the architecture and engineering firm signatories of the 2030 Commitment. The report can be explored by visiting aia.org/2030bythenumbers.

With buildings contributing almost 40 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, architecture and design firms have the opportunity to transform their practice and contribute to significant emission reductions. The AIA 2030 Commitment offers architects and engineers a way to publicly show their dedication and track progress toward a carbon-neutral future by working toward the goal of carbon-neutral buildings by 2030.

The By the Numbers report for 2021 amalgamates predicted energy use data in completed projects by 2030 Commitment signatories, including 20,652 projects reporting an overall 50.3 percent reduction in predicted energy use intensity (pEUI). Other key findings in the report include:

5.5 percent of whole building gross square footage reported in 2021 met the 80 percent target, an increase from 4.3 percent in 2020. This represents 161,625,553 gross square feet and 748 projects.

In 2021, 2030 Commitment signatories reported 505 all-electric buildings, up 67 percent from 2020.

276 whole building projects were reported as net-zero in 2021, representing both 2.1 percent of projects and gross square footage. 67,399,844 gross square feet were reported as net-zero in total in 2021.

"The progress made by the 2030 Commitment participants is commendable and gives us hope the building sector can pivot away from being such a large carbon emission contributor," said 2022 President of The American Institute of Architects Dan Hart, FAIA. "However, the need for more firms to participate and actively work toward reducing energy use in their projects remains crucial."

