AIAA and Tripadvisor Launch "Destination: Space" to Open Up Space Tourism to New Audiences

Includes First-Ever Tourist Review of Space from Dr. Sian Proctor

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and Tripadvisor have launched "Destination: Space," a new content platform dedicated to space tourism, exploration, and education. "Destination: Space" aims to demystify space for the general public and make space tourism more accessible to all. The platform features Tripadvisor reviews and content from the growing community of astronauts who have traveled to space – sharing their unfiltered experiences of what it's like to travel off planet Earth. These human stories draw from the ever-expanding community of more than 600 people who have traveled to space.

The announcement was celebrated during the 2024 ASCEND event in Las Vegas where more than 3,500 people in the aerospace community and adjacent industries are gathered this week.

In addition to reviews on traveling to space, "Destination: Space" includes links for the public to book actual space experiences. Enthusiasts can find travel information to visit space-related locations here on Earth, including museums and science centers, as well as where to see rocket launches, take advantage of STEM learning opportunities, and explore online space resources.

The First Review from Space

The first official review from space is provided by Dr. Sian "Leo" Proctor, renowned for her groundbreaking achievements as the first African American woman to pilot a spaceship, paint in space, and serve on the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission – the first all-civilian orbital mission. She became a commercial astronaut following her 22 years as a professor teaching geology, sustainability, and planetary science at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, and now as a geoscience professor at the Maricopa Community Colleges in Tempe, Arizona. Her humorous yet accurate review of space appears alongside videos, photos, and the familiar Tripadvisor "bubble ratings" for ambiance, location, sleep quality, and more.

A Unique Perspective

The content at "Destination: Space" includes not only reviews but also space-inspired itineraries, interactive educational STEM programs, and more, catering to those who wish to experience space here on Earth – for fun, inspiration, and education. This additional information is provided by experts and enthusiasts working in the space community. Reviews from other space travelers – Victor L. Vescovo and Marty Allen – are included, with more to be added as increasing numbers of people explore the final frontier.

Making Space Accessible to More People

Adam Ochman from Tripadvisor commented on this exciting development, "We are thrilled to launch 'Destination: Space,' where we aim to bridge the gap between Earth and the cosmos, providing our community with engaging and educational content that fuels curiosity and inspires future generations of space travelers."

"AIAA is dedicated to accelerating humanity's future in space through fostering innovative collaborations inside and outside of the space industry. We are thrilled to work closely with Tripadvisor, a global online travel market leader, to promote space as an increasingly accessible destination," said Brian Talbot, AIAA vice president of revenue development, marketing and communications. "With the launch of 'Destination: Space,' Tripadvisor joins the emerging ecosystem of non-aerospace companies and new industries that now see space as an opportunity."

