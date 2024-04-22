AIAA Announces 2024 Design/Build/Fly (DBF) Competition Winners

WICHITA, Kan., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) announced the winners of the 28th Annual AIAA DBF Competition:

1st Place ($3,000) : Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida

: 2nd Place ($2,000) : Georgia Institute of Technology

: 3rd Place ($1,500) : University of Washington, Seattle

: Best Design Report ($100) : University of Southern California

This year marks the largest-ever flyoff participation, with more than 1,000 students on 93 university teams attending onsite. The flyoff was hosted by AIAA Corporate Member Textron Aviation in Wichita, Kan. Teams from 12 countries, including 32 US states participated in the full DBF Competition, including submitting design reports and attending the flyoff.

This year's flight objective was to design, build, and test a remotely operated radio control airplane for Urban Air Mobility. The airplane must be able to conduct a delivery flight, a medical transport flight, and an urban taxi flight. Teams also conducted a ground mission demonstrating how quickly they can change their aircraft configuration from delivery to medical transport to urban air taxi.

"Design/Build/Fly is a highlight of the year," said AIAA CEO Dan Dumbacher. "Aerospace teaches us to adapt to the unexpected. It's a great lesson for students as they prepare to enter this vibrant and meaningful field. The lessons learned and connections made here will be the foundation for their future careers. Congratulations to the winning teams and all the teams that made it here to the DBF flyoff!"

Russ Althof, director of the DBF Organizing Committee, said, "We owe our thanks for the success of the DBF Competition to the efforts of many volunteers from Textron Aviation, Raytheon, and the AIAA sponsoring Technical Committees: Applied Aerodynamics, Aircraft Design, Flight Test, and Design Engineering. These volunteers collectively set the rules for the contest, publicize the event, gather entries, judge the written proposals and reports, and execute the flyoff.

The 2025 AIAA DBF Competition will be held in April 2025 hosted in Tucson, Ariz., by Raytheon.

