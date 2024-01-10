AIAA Establishes Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) announced today during 2024 AIAA SciTech Forum it has formed the AIAA Aerospace Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Group to advance the appropriate use of AI technology particularly in aeronautics, aerospace R&D, and space.

The group will 1) ensure AIAA understands the scope and impact of its AI efforts across industry, government, and academia; 2) ensure the Institute's policies and procedures enable innovation while being rooted on firm ethical foundations; 3) inform the application and use of AI across AIAA while maintaining and advancing technical excellence in the aerospace field; and 4) hold paramount the success of AIAA members, their organizations, and the broader aerospace community when considering the application of AI to AIAA endeavors.

The inaugural advisory group members are respected thought leaders, experienced executives, and prominent academicians in the aerospace community:

John-Paul Clarke , Professor and Ernest Cockrell Jr. Memorial Chair in Engineering, University of Texas at Austin

Lt. Gen. Larry D. James, USAF (Ret.), Deputy Director, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Patrick Lin, Director, Ethics + Emerging Sciences Group, California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo

Jacqueline O'Connor, Professor, College of Engineering, Pennsylvania State University; AIAA Publications Committee Chair

Julie Shah, H.N. Slater Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The group will focus on key challenges around the appropriate use of AI in aerospace:

Integrating responsible AI approaches into the body of aerospace theory and practice. Representing diverse viewpoints in the advancement of AI within aerospace, including developing appropriate AIAA responses and accommodations to relevant external AI policy and industry practices and standards. Integrating aerospace workforce and AI competency considerations into aerospace education and professional development processes. Applying AI ethically in aerospace publishing.

The group reports to the AIAA CEO and will make recommendations aligned with AIAA's core mission of helping its members and their organizations succeed and AIAA's vision of shaping the future of aerospace.

Find information about AIAA's AI policies and guidelines at: aiaa.org/ai.

About AIAA

AIAA is the world's largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense.

