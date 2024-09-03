AIAA Names Clay Mowry as Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) announced today that its Board of Trustees has selected Clay Mowry as the Institute's new chief executive officer (CEO). Mowry is a globally recognized space industry executive with experience across the international aerospace community. He will join the Institute effective 1 October 2024. Mowry succeeds Dan Dumbacher, who will leave the Institute on 30 September 2024.

Clay Mowry

Mowry is an executive with a proven track record leading space companies and industry associations. He is tasked with delivering membership growth and transforming services for AIAA's 30,000 members. Mowry will focus on engaging students and young professionals, expanding AIAA's international reach, and reimagining Institute services delivered across the career arc for aerospace engineers, scientists, educators, civil servants, and executives.

Mowry's career has spanned the commercial launch and satellite sectors as a senior executive for leading space companies. Mowry also currently serves as president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the world's largest space nonprofit comprising 513 member organizations from 77 countries. He will continue in this volunteer role through October 2025. Mowry recently served as an advisor to space habitation technology company Vast, as chief revenue officer at Voyager Space, and as head of global sales at Blue Origin. For 15 years, Mowry served as president and chairman of Arianespace, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of a leading global launch services company. In the 1990s, Mowry helped establish the Satellite Industry Association (SIA) and served as its founding executive director.

Mowry is the founder and chairman emeritus of the Future Space Leaders Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the career development of young space and satellite industry professionals. He received his master's degree in business administration from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree in politics and government from Ohio Wesleyan University. Mowry is a lifetime AIAA member and was elected as an AIAA Fellow in February 2024.

"On behalf of the AIAA Board of Trustees, we are thrilled to welcome Clay into this pivotal role as CEO at the Institute. As a proven, dynamic, and innovative leader, he brings a depth of operational experience as well as a global perspective that will propel the aerospace community's premier Institute into the future," said AIAA President Dan Hastings.

"Clay is an aerospace visionary, with a distinguished track record of driving organizations to achieve incredible goals," Hastings continued. "We are confident he will advance the Institute's influence and impact on the issues and challenges confronting our community. We welcome his unparalleled passion for building the next generation of international aerospace explorers and leaders."

Mowry stated, "I am thrilled to join AIAA at this exciting time for the aerospace community as we push the boundaries of air and space. AIAA has tremendous potential energy. Today's Institute is propelled by decades of remarkable advances in aeronautics and astronautics produced by our members. Modern aviation capabilities and space exploration missions are possible due to AIAA members' purpose-driven pursuits. My task is to harness and unleash our members' collective energy, to engage the current and next generations of aerospace professionals, and to better serve them throughout their careers."

Mowry continued, "It's a privilege to help shape the future of aerospace, leading the Institute and empowering members to achieve the next breakthroughs that will enable us to fly farther, faster, smarter, and safer in the Earth's atmosphere and beyond the Kármán Line. I look forward to all we'll do together."

