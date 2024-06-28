AIAA to Present Aerospace Excellence Awards During 2024 ASCEND

RESTON, Va., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is pleased to announce the winners of two aerospace excellence awards to be presented during 2024 ASCEND, 30 July – 1 August, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Registration is open for the global aerospace community to attend. Journalists can request a Press Pass here.

2024 AIAA Hap Arnold Award for Excellence in Aeronautical Program Management

MiMi Aung , Director, Technical Program Management, Project Kuiper, Amazon

(Formerly Project Manager for Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

Award Citation: For exceptional project management and leadership in delivery of the first aircraft on another planet, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, advancing planetary exploration state of the art, and providing a new Mars exploration technology.

This award is presented to an individual for outstanding contributions in the management of a significant aeronautical or aeronautical-related program or project. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, 30 July, 8 a.m. PT.

2024 AIAA Space Systems Award

Elena Adams , DART Mission Systems Engineer, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

, DART Mission Systems Engineer, Applied Physics Laboratory Elizabeth A. Congdon , DART Mechanical Systems Engineer, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

, DART Mechanical Systems Engineer, Applied Physics Laboratory Geffrey K. Ottman , DART Electrical Systems Engineer, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

, DART Electrical Systems Engineer, Applied Physics Laboratory Evan James Smith , DART Deputy Mission Systems Engineer, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Award Citation: For outstanding achievement in the development and operation of the DART spacecraft, completing humanity's first in-space demonstration of planetary defense technology.

This award is presented to recognize outstanding achievements in the architecture, analysis, design, and implementation of space systems. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, 31 July, 8 a.m. PT.

AIAA is committed to ensuring that aerospace professionals are recognized and celebrated for their achievements, innovations, and discoveries that make the world safer, more connected, more accessible, and more prosperous. Visit AIAA's Honors and Awards Program for more information.

