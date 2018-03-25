AIADA Names Utah Dealer Brad Strong as 2018 Chairman

"We need to work with AIADA to hold congressional visits at our dealerships where we can share our investment numbers and our employment stats. That's the best shot we have at convincing lawmakers that trade wars aren't abstract fights between nations and political parties. Trade wars have real consequences, and unfortunately for us, they can have real casualties," Strong said.

Strong is a third-generation dealer. With his brother, Blake, he runs a stable of dealerships in Salt Lake City that have been in operation since the 1940s. Last year, they opened a new downtown Volkswagen store. Strong is an active member of the auto retail industry, having served on AIADA's Board of Directors since 2009, and is taking on the role of chairman as international nameplate dealers are facing new trade and tariff policies that stand to impact the price of the vehicles they sell to millions of American customers.

"Washington has no sense of how price sensitive this industry is, and just how easily their tax and tariff schemes could send annual auto sales into a tailspin, costing thousands of jobs," Strong said.

Serving alongside Strong in leadership positions on the AIADA Board of Directors are Paul Ritchie, Immediate Past Chairman (Hagerstown, M.D.); Howard Hakes, Chairman-Elect (City of Industry, Calif.); Jason Courter, Vice-Chairman (Bellevue, Wash.); and Steve Gates, Secretary/Treasurer (Richmond, Ky.).

Also during its Annual Meeting, AIADA presented Chicago dealer Mike McGrath with the 2018 David F. Mungenast Sr. Lifetime Achievement Award. For more about AIADA, visit AIADA.org.

