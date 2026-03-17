AIAEC Launches ChatAEC to Accelerate Zoning and Early Feasibility Decisions

AI built for those who build the world, ChatAEC delivers fast, site-specific zoning intelligence to help developers, architects, engineers, and municipal planners make earlier, more informed decisions.

PHOENIX, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIAEC, the technology company embedding AI into the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) lifecycle, to support smarter planning, today announces the launch of ChatAEC. Built by industry professionals, ChatAEC provides instant, site-specific answers to zoning and early feasibility questions, plus automated due diligence reports within minutes. The platform with patent-pending technology retrieves and interprets jurisdiction-level regulations, delivering structured, source-backed outputs in seconds to help teams move from due diligence to planning with greater speed and confidence. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, ChatAEC is driven by actual zoning and land use data.

"Zoning and regulatory research shouldn't slow down good projects," said Ali Fakih, founder and CEO of AIAEC and Sustainability Engineering Group (SEG). "We built ChatAEC to give teams faster clarity early in the process, so they can reduce risk and make confident decisions before investing serious time and money."

Built by professionals with experience across real estate, civil engineering, planning, and development, ChatAEC reflects firsthand knowledge of how regulatory complexity affects projects. In addition to accelerating due diligence, the platform supports planning and entitlement workflows by clarifying applicable standards, identifying submittal requirements, and organizing feasibility insights into polished reports.

"ChatAEC has significantly reduced the time it takes us to understand zoning constraints on a site," said Bill Finch, managing partner at Unified CRE. "What used to take hours of manual research now takes minutes, allowing us to advance feasibility discussions faster and with greater certainty."

AIAEC is designed as a multi-product platform, with each solution focused on a specific phase of the built-world workflow. Rather than relying on broad, open-ended AI models, which can retrieve outdated information, ChatAEC is designed specifically for zoning and building code regulations, linking the outputs directly to the current sources. ChatAEC represents the company's first release, with additional tools planned to support the broader lifecycle of planning, design, and delivery. The technology is currently available in Arizona, with expansion planned in Georgia, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Idaho.

"ChatAEC helps us with our early site research by making zoning and land-use constraints easier to identify and interpret," said John Werstler, SIOR, executive vice president, CBRE. "It helps us give more informed guidance to clients evaluating industrial and logistics opportunities in today's complex markets."

To learn more, please visit https://aiaec.ai/chataec.

About AIAEC

AIAEC builds technology for the people who design, develop, and build the world. Founded in Arizona, the company helps architects, engineers, developers, construction teams, and real estate professionals get clear zoning, building code, compliance and regulatory answers faster, reducing time spent on manual research and avoiding costly delays early in development across complex, regulated environments. Its first product, ChatAEC, turns complex zoning and land use rules into source-backed, defensible answers in seconds, giving teams their time back to focus on real work. Learn more at aiaec.ai.

SOURCE AIAEC