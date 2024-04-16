AIAG Welcomes Micron Technology to Board of Directors

As the association continues to evolve in response to key industry shifts, AIAG announces the addition of Micron Technology — an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions — to its board of directors.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced the appointment of Micron Technology to its board of directors to provide electric vehicle (EV) subject matter expertise and guidance. Representing a cross-section of member companies, AIAG's board is comprised of executives from mobility OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and supplier organizations who provide future direction for the association and oversee collaborative efforts to enhance supply chain efficiency.

With over 30 years dedicated to advancing automotive memory and storage solutions, Micron maintains strong relationships within the automotive and mobility ecosystem. The steadfast collaboration with its partners has positioned Micron as a key driver influencing the shift from ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) to ACE (Autonomous, Connected, and Electric) vehicles.

"Micron joining the AIAG Board of Directors was a logical step to deepen our engagement with the mobility community and help develop the collaborative standards, guidelines, and training that advance the entire ACE supply chain," said Bill Lechten, senior director, Quality Management Office at Micron Technology. "Semiconductor manufacturing, software, and the embedded systems ecosystem all require a deep understanding of what requirements are truly important for the supply chain. Memory and storage solutions are fundamental to all mobility systems, and AIAG's engagement with Micron will bring critical expertise to the discussion."

"As the AIAG Board of Directors continues to evolve along with our organization and industry, we're extremely pleased to welcome Micron Technology and Bill Lechten to the team," AIAG CEO Matt Pohlman concluded. "Micron's considerable expertise in the semiconductor space will undoubtedly support a broader understanding of semiconductor devices and systems within AIAG and the mobility industry overall, facilitating the development of common standards, training, events, and other key offerings that benefit us all."

About Micron: Micron is a leading supplier of innovative memory and storage solutions. The company is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 41 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now the largest global association, we're comprised of more than 4,700 companies in over 70 countries.

