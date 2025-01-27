AIandYou Launches AI Education Resources for Seniors

AI and Seniors simplifies complex AI concepts and explain practical applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIandYou, a non-profit founded in 2019 that educates ordinary people about artificial intelligence (AI), announced today the launch of AI and Seniors, an educational program designed to help seniors navigate AI technology.

The initiative includes a two-part explainer video series, a glossary, frequently asked questions, and curated resources tailored to address seniors' unique needs.

"We aim to educate all Seniors about the opportunities and risks of AI and how to use the technology. Seniors need to understand how to leverage the new technology while being aware of new AI-enabled scams and other risks targeting their community." said Susan Gonzales, CEO of AIandYou.

Nearly 90% of Americans 50+ own a smartphone, 75% have a smart TV, and 59% own tablets. However, 60% say they are unsure about AI's impact. Many remain skeptical of AI-generated information, particularly regarding healthcare, and nearly 50% know someone who was a victim of a scam. While many seniors use AI-powered features like virtual assistants such as Alexa or Siri without fully realizing it, they might be skeptical about exploring more complex applications.

The AI and Seniors video series was designed to simplify complex AI concepts and highlight practical applications, including staying connected with family and friends, using AI tools for job searches, and monitoring health while alerting medical professionals during emergencies.

"The educational resources emphasizes accessibility and trust to ensure seniors can confidently leverage AI tools," added Gonzales. "The AI and Seniors initiative aims to encourage Seniors to embrace AI literacy - understanding AI basics in order to incorporate safe AI tools into their lives.""

AI and Seniors is free content on www.aiandyou.org adding to the library including AI and the Workforce, AI and Small Businesses, AI Basics and more.

More information about the video series can be found here - https://aiandyou.org/seniors/

About AIandYou

AIandYou, founded in 2019, aims to educate ordinary people about artificial intelligence's benefits, challenges, and risks. The organization offers easy-to-understand, free online content and hosts community AI events to help people prepare for the changes created with AI. Based in the Bay Area, AIandYou was founded by Susan Gonzales, a former tech executive, when she identified the chasm between the AI ecosystem and ordinary people.For more information about AIandYou and their AI educational content, visit https://aiandyou.org or visit us on social media: Facebook , X , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Media Contact:

Rebekah Epstein

fifteen media

210.315.9664

SOURCE AIandYou