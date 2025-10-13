AIANTA Becomes the American Indigenous Tourism Association, Ushering in a New Era for Indigenous Tourism

The name change on Indigenous Peoples' Day reflects an expanded, inclusive mission to support and promote tourism for all Indigenous communities in the United States



CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move reflecting a more inclusive and expansive mission, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) today announced its official transition to the American Indigenous Tourism Association. The new name, effective immediately, coincides with Indigenous Peoples' Day, symbolizing the organization's deepened commitment to celebrating the rich, diverse cultures of Indigenous peoples across the United States and its territories.

The mission of the American Indigenous Tourism Association is to define, introduce, grow, and sustain American Indigenous Tourism that honors traditions and values. This strategic evolution positions the organization to better serve and advocate for all Indigenous tourism operators and communities, fostering economic development and cultural preservation.

"Our name change celebrated on Indigenous Peoples' Day to the American Indigenous Tourism Association is more than just a new title—it's a statement of our commitment to inclusivity and unity," said Sherry L. Rupert (Paiute/Washoe), Chief Executive Officer of the American Indigenous Tourism Association. "While we honor the foundational legacy of AIANTA, our new name reflects a broader identity. This change allows us to unify all Indigenous cultures across the United States and its territories under a single, powerful banner, strengthening our collective voice and our ability to promote and preserve our unique heritage."

This evolution will allow the American Indigenous Tourism Association to continue its work of promoting Indigenous tourism as a vital tool for economic self-sufficiency and cultural perpetuation. The association will continue to provide education, training, and advocacy to support Indigenous communities in developing and marketing their tourism offerings.

"As board president, I am incredibly proud of this new chapter for our organization," said Travis Owens (Cherokee Nation), Board President of the American Indigenous Tourism Association. "The American Indigenous Tourism Association remains dedicated to building upon the legacy of AIANTA while signaling its growth and broader reach. The organization will continue its work in promoting and preserving the unique heritage and traditions of Indigenous nations throughout the U.S. and its territories."

Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. Indigenous-owned hospitality businesses contribute $11.6 billion in annual sales to the tourism and hospitality sector in the U.S., according to the Economic Impact of U.S. Indigenous Tourism Businesses Report, produced by the American Indigenous Tourism Association in partnership with Honolulu-based SMS Research.

For more than 27 years, the American Indigenous Tourism Association has worked to address inequities in the tourism system and has served as the national voice for U.S. Indigenous peoples engaged in cultural tourism, while providing technical assistance, training and capacity building to Native Nations and communities and Indigenous-owned enterprises engaged in tourism, hospitality, and recreation.

Native Nations and communities who are looking to start or expand their cultural tourism footprint can find resources at www.AmericanIndigenousTourism.org and visitors interested in learning more about Indigenous culture can visit www.DestinationNativeAmerica.com. To support our vital work in promoting and sustaining Indigenous tourism, we invite our allies and supporters to donate. Your contribution helps us empower Native Nations and communities through cultural tourism that honors their traditions and values.

For more than 27 years, the American Indigenous Tourism Association has served as the only national organization dedicated to advancing a mission to define, introduce, grow, and sustain American Indigenous tourism that honors traditions and values across the United States and its territories. Established by tribes for tribes to address inequities in the tourism system, the American Indigenous Tourism Association is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit governed by an all-Indigenous board of directors and serves as a united voice for the $11.6 billion Indigenous hospitality sector. Its successful legislative work led to the industry-changing Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act (NATIVE Act) funding in 2018, as Indian Country Tourism was recognized through federal appropriations via NATIVE Act implementation. Native Nations and communities who are looking to start or expand their cultural tourism footprint can find resources at www.AmericanIndigenousTourism.org and visitors interested in learning more about Indigenous culture can visit www.DestinationNativeAmerica.com.

