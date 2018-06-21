AIAS and Avitru Partner for New Membership Benefit

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) is proud to announce a new partnership with Avitru, the developer of AIA MasterSpecⓇ that will offer AIAS members exclusive access to AIA MasterSpec via a free educational license to SpecBuilderCloud to help prepare students to be immediate contributors in their careers.

MasterSpec Is the architecture Industry's most trusted and comprehensive product research platform. Architects in professional practice often need to research, include, and specify products for inclusion into their designs. Avitru's SpecBuilderCloud platform provides a trusted, current, and easy to access resource for information about building products. "The AIAS strives to position its members to hit the ground running upon entering the profession of architecture. This new partnership with Avitru fosters greater student access to MasterSpec and thereby equips AIAS members to be increasingly aware and knowledgeable about the spec-writing process they'll encounter in the real world," said Nick Serfass, FAIA, Executive Director of the AIAS.

"It takes incredible commitment to become a licensed architect," said Jim Contardi, CEO of Avitru."We look forward to supporting the next generation of architects who will shape the world and define the profession by offering this exclusive benefit to AIAS members that can help develop a meaningful skill set for a graduate's resume."

Access to the benefit will be through SpecBuilderCloud, Avitru's cloud-based product research and specification tool that allows instant, always-on, access to the industry-standard, AIA MasterSpec building product database. In addition to the trusted MasterSpec content, software tools, and building manufacturer data used by practicing architects, AIAS members will also have access to over 900 research briefs on building products, all of which are updated by Avitru's staff of architects.

The two organizations will be exhibiting at the AIA A'18, The Conference on Architecture, being held in New York City from June 21-23 with an exclusive social hour for AIAS members to interact and engage with innovative startups in the AEC technology space.

ABOUT THE AIAS

The American Institute of Architecture Students is a non-profit, student-run organization dedicated to programs, information and resources on issues critical to architecture and the experience of education. For more information, visit aias.org or call Kimberly Tuttle at (202) 808-0036.

ABOUT AVITRU

From conception to construction, AVITRU empowers architects, engineers, contractors and owners to make better, faster decisions. As the developer of MasterSpec®, a trusted and comprehensive master guide specification system, Avitru has leveraged its position in the market to launch a cloud-based platform that enables the collaborative exchange of expert knowledge to design, build, and operate a better built environment. With some of the most highly regarded experts in the industry, the Avitru team is committed to construct a world where better building leads to better lives. Previously known as ARCOM LLC, Avitru LLC is a portfolio company of Alpine Investors and a strategic partner of the American Institute of Architects. Follow Avitru @avitrusoftware and learn more at www.avitru.com.

