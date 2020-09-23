Aibidia™ Adds Veteran Technical and Commercial Leadership

HELSINKI, Finland, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aibidia today announced the addition of several executives to support growth in its platform capabilities and geographic expansion. Transfer pricing is one of the most strategic finance functions for every multinational organization, and recent turbulence in tariffs, and trade policy has added new complexity to the work of tax departments, making the proposition of automation and advanced analytics even more significant. To address these challenges, Aibidia is rapidly adding capabilities to its already robust cloud transfer pricing platform and establishing a commercial team ready to scale across all time zones.

Tapio Pitkäranta joins Aibidia to head up product development and serve as the Chief Technical Officer, bringing 20 years of experience in similar roles helping to build and scale cloud software platforms for a wide range of solutions and industries. Tapio's prior experience in Decision Automation, Machine Learning, and AI will further advance Aibidia's functionality in these critical areas, which already includes capabilities such as risk assessment and value chain analysis. Tapio has also introduced additional security audits and protocols since joining the company and will help grow the already accomplished engineering team.

Greg Saint James joins Aibidia as VP of Global Marketing, bringing more than 20 years of experience leading marketing on a global scale across more than 10 industries. Currently based in the US, Greg will help Aibidia grow its brand value and establish a commercial presence outside of the Europe. Greg will especially focus on helping transfer pricing professionals understand the transformational nature of the Aibidia platform since it is the first to provide an end-to-end offering in support of this critical finance function.

Miro Putkonen joins Aibidia as Head of Business Development, with extensive experience in helping SaaS companies build strong customer relationships. Miro has worked for significant technology brands in Europe and the US in sales and business development leadership roles, especially in early stages of developing sales processes and scaling sales teams. This new role is part of Aibidia's commitment to have both the leading software platform for transfer pricing and also a true partnership approach to supporting customers. Miro's new role with Aibidia is part of his return to Finland after living and working in the Silicon Slopes technology hub in the United States.

"When I founded Aibidia, I set out to disrupt archaic and burdensome processes for transfer pricing with revolutionary digital capabilities and deep expertise. From the start, I've been committed to developing an unequaled software platform and customer engagement approach that would be acknowledged as world class," said Hannu-Tapani Leppänen, CEO and Founder of Aibidia. "With these new hires joining our high performing team, I see us on an even faster path to deliver to our potential and to advance our position as the #1 transfer pricing solution."

Founded and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Aibidia has built its team by tapping into the very strong talent pool for cloud expertise in this global technology and startup hub. Its recruiting focus now extends beyond Helsinki to mirror its growing base of customers, and to leverage transfer pricing expertise from key locations for multi-national organizations across the globe. These recent hires follow the new availability of Aibidia's Transfer Pricing Accelerator, announced at the Transfer Pricing (TP) Minds International Conference earlier this month.

Aibidia customers can take advantage of the Accelerator with an in-house or external transfer pricing function, or a hybrid model. Aibidia's licensing allows unlimited users across all geographies to collaborate together on the platform, an ideal approach for organizations that have distributed their finance and tax teams on a global scale. The Aibidia solution is built on the Microsoft® Cloud platform, taking advantage of its industry-leading security and reliability benchmarks, while also incorporating additional security features and protocols.

Aibidia is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, where its engineering and customer engagement teams are based. One of the fastest growing tax tech companies in Europe, Aibidia is funded by some of the world's most influential VC firms, including Global Founders Capital and Icebreaker.vc. The company is headed into the last quarter of 2020 riding a wave of growth, including these new leadership hires, moving offices to accommodate a doubling of the staff, and branching into additional geographies.

