Aibidia™ Launches New Transfer Pricing Accelerator

HELSINKI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the TP Minds Asia Transfer Pricing Conference today, Aibidia announced the availability of its new Digital Transfer Pricing Accelerator, bringing the transformational value of AI, automation, and advanced analytics to this critical finance function. Designed by veteran transfer pricing executives who observed other finance functions gain significant value from new technical capabilities, Aibidia empowers customers to integrate, analyze, and communicate on all aspects of their transfer pricing practice across Country-by-Country, Value Chain, and Regulatory Compliance Reporting workflows.

"Every day, Aibidia takes pride in helping our customers transfer their focus to pricing and value, rather than data entry and compilation of reports," said Hannu-Tapani Leppänen, CEO and Founder of Aibidia. "Our new Transfer Pricing Accelerator combines our deep expertise with the incredible power of our software platform. Our agile and flexible model of customer engagement and licensing leads to a very fast time to value for organizations of all sizes, whether they partner with an accounting services provider or do all of their work in-house."

Examples of the optimization that Aibidia customers will realize through the Accelerator include:

Automation of transfer pricing compliance documentation with a single click

Visualization of the value chain across all included geographies, including real-time scenario modeling

Predictive analytics to prompt for inaccuracies, incorrect formats, missing documentation, or potential trouble areas across all relevant tax authorities

Country-by-Country level analysis in accordance with the latest tax rates, policies, and procedures

Aibidia customers can take advantage of the Accelerator with an in-house or external transfer pricing function, or a hybrid model. Aibidia's licensing allows unlimited users across all geographies to collaborate together on the platform, an ideal approach for organizations that have distributed their finance and tax teams on a global scale. The Aibidia solution is built on the Microsoft® Cloud platform, taking advantage of its industry-leading security and reliability benchmarks, while also incorporating additional security features and protocols.

Aibidia is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, where its engineering and customer engagement teams are based. In fall of 2020, a year of significant growth on all levels, the company will begin adding locations outside of Western Europe and has recently moved offices in Helsinki to accommodate a doubling of it staff. Aibidia is one of the fastest growing tax tech companies in Europe funded by some of the world's influential VC firms, including Global Founders Capital and Icebreaker.vc.

