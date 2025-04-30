Aibit Empowers Users with Rich Spot Offerings and 4% APR Savings

News provided by

Aibit

Apr 30, 2025

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As crypto adoption grows in high-inflation regions like Turkey, users are looking for platforms that offer both powerful trading opportunities and real ways to grow their digital wealth. Aibit delivers on both fronts — with one of the most dynamic spot markets in the industry and high-yield savings products that work for everyone.

Chase Momentum with Market-Driven Listings

Aibit isn't just keeping up — it's leading. With a constantly expanding catalog of spot trading pairs, Aibit offers access to top-tier tokens like BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP, while also listing the hottest trending coins before others catch on. From AI-themed tokens to memecoins and politically driven coins like $TRUMP, Aibit is often among the first to list what's moving, giving traders an early edge. Fast execution, deep liquidity, and low fees make every trade count.

Earn 4% APR — Short-Term, Low Entry, Big Impact

With Aibit Earn, users can earn 4% APR on 14-day fixed-term savings, starting from as little as 10 USDT. It's ideal for users who want predictable returns without long-term lockups. For added flexibility, Aibit also offers no-lock-up savings options — so your funds stay accessible whenever you need them. In a market where many platforms offer complexity and low returns, Aibit keeps it simple, transparent, and rewarding.

A Platform Built for the Real World

Aibit combines a smooth, intuitive interface with robust trading tools, making it perfect for both beginners and pros. Features like demo trading help new users learn risk-free, while 24/7 multilingual support and advanced security ensure a reliable experience from day one. With a growing global community — including more users in Turkey — Aibit is quickly becoming a trusted choice for crypto access and growth.

Trade smarter. Earn more. Experience Aibit.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459109/image_5031522_27607891_Logo.jpg

