AIBY Startup Studio Debuts to Back App Creators with Up to $10M

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIBY , a leading American co-founding company in the mobile app industry, announced the launch of AIBY Startup Studio , its new initiative aimed at helping mobile and web app creators build successful products.

By joining the Studio, individuals and teams with a promising product, vision, or tech solution can become co-founders of their projects within a partnership. With up to $10 million in funding, they receive tailored mentorship, marketing budgets and expertise, product strategy guidance, and operational assistance from HR to analytics.

"When creating AIBY Startup Studio, we were inspired by the idea of building a wide-open opportunity. We didn't want to limit ourselves to strict rules about who we can collaborate with. Instead, we welcome a broad range of professionals and projects. Our goal is to create an environment where every vision has the chance to grow into a sustainable, co-founded product," said Raman Alsheuski, VP of Product at AIBY.

For many startups, a lack of resources or being bootstrapped can significantly slow down growth. Even if funding rounds have already been secured, it's essential to consider how to spend those funds efficiently. Acting as a strategic partner, AIBY Startup Studio combines extensive marketing expertise, advanced analytics, and proven product-promotion experience to help founders scale their products quickly and effectively from the earliest stages, turning ideas into profitable products with global impact.

The Studio is open to partnerships with developers of mobile, web, and SMB subscription apps, teams building AI-driven solutions, and visionaries shaping the future of technology and the mobile industry.

About AIBY Startup Studio:

AIBY Startup Studio is a U.S.-based studio that offers a co-founding model, partnering with individuals and teams worldwide to develop mobile and web app projects through AIBY's financing, marketing expertise, and operational infrastructure.

About AIBY:

AIBY is a leading American co-founding company that excels in building, acquiring, and operating top-tier consumer apps and gaming businesses on a global scale. The company boasts an award-winning portfolio of over 70 products, highlighted by the Webby and Lovie awards, and has achieved over 2.5 billion downloads. It is also recognized as the Top Publisher in the U.S. by data.ai in 2024. Beyond its app development unit, AIBY encompasses specialized publishing, M&A, and a dynamic startup studio.

