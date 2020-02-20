AIC Announced Its New Multi-node Product Series

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc. (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced its new multi-node product series. These multi-node platforms are designed for HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) with an innovative architecture that combines compute, storage and networking support into a compact system. AIC will demonstrate its 1U dual node HCI platform at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco.

The major benefit of HCI is to create the integration of core resources. All physical and virtual resources are managed through a single administrative platform, the hypervisor, and multiple nodes can be clustered together to create pools of shared compute and storage resources. The virtualized and consolidated nature of HCI provides better space and energy utilization, eases maintenance management, and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO). AIC multi-node systems include:

HP101-AG, 1U dual-node compute server supporting single-socket AMD EPYC boards, two PCIe x16 slot and OCP mezzanine card per node, with hot-swappable functionality of nodes and power supply units.

HP201-AG, 2U 4-node hybrid storage server supporting single-socket AMD EPYC boards and 24 x 2.5" NVMe SSD drive bays with hot-swappable functionality of nodes, drive bays, and power supply units.

HP202-AG, 2U 4-node hybrid storage server supporting single-socket AMD EPYC boards and 12 x 3.5" SATA/SAS drive bays with hot-swappable functionality of nodes, drive bays, and power supply units.

HP201-VL , 2U 4-node hybrid storage server supporting dual-socket 2nd Gen. Intel Xeon Scalable Processors boards and 24 x 2.5" NVMe SSD drive bays with hot-swappable functionality of nodes, drive bays, and power supply units.

HP202-VL , 2U 4-node hybrid storage server supporting dual-socket 2nd Gen. Intel Xeon Scalable Processors boards and 12 x 3.5" SATA/SAS drive bays with hot-swappable functionality of nodes, drive bays, and power supply units

HP401-PV , 4U 4-node hybrid storage server supporting dual-socket 2nd Gen. Intel Xeon Scalable Processors boards and 24 x 3.5" SATA/SAS drive bays with hot-swappable functionality of nodes, drive bays, and power supply units.

Maximizing the node density in a 1U chassis, the unique HP101-AG has two independent nodes that features the cost-effective AMD EPYC CPU. To see the static demonstration of HP101-AG, please visit AIC booth #1868 at RSA Conference 2020, from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020, at Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, CA.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with over 20 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit: www.aicipc.com

