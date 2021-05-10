AIC Announced Launch of New Short-depth Chassis Product Family

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc. (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced its new short-depth chassis product family that is ideal for a broad range of edge computing applications.

In order to collect and process data in real time, edge computing datacenters are set near to end user devices and they usually are compact and deployed in limited spaces. AIC short-depth chassis product family consists of RMC-1E and RMC-2E. RMC-1E is a 1U rackmount chassis supporting two 7mm 2.5" SSD/HDD and two 3.5" HDD. RMC-2E is a 2U rackmount chassis supporting four 2.5" hot-swappable drives. The depth of RMC-1E is 380mm (15 inch) and RMC-2E is 450mm (17.7 inch), which make them fit in most cabinets and can be deployed in limited spaces such as telecom or edge computing datacenters. These two models are designed to support GPU cards, making them ideal for applications such as AI, IoT, machine learning, digital signage, simulations…etc.

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with over 25 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit: https://www.aicipc.com

