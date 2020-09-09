AIC Announced New Product Family of Density-optimized Storage Servers

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, announced its new product family of high-density storage servers. These density-optimized storage servers are ideal for applications such as cloud, VDI storage, big data storage, software-defined storage, and video streaming and surveillance.

AIC Inc.

AIC density-optimized servers are designed to provide powerful storage capability, reliability and serviceability. With an impressive storage capacity of up to 102 bays, AIC density-optimized servers are able to provide up to 1PB storage capacity in a 4U height chassis. The hot-swappable functionality of power supply units and drive trays, along with the tool-less functionality of drive trays and backplanes, ensure the servers are easy to maintain and the service downtime is minimized. Operators can easily replace components while the system still keeps running. In this product family, SB403-VG, SB405-PV, and SB406-PV are designed with top-loading trays, which provide ultra-high storage density and great TCO by optimizing power efficiency.

AIC density-optimized servers include:

SB403-VG: 4U 60-bay 3.5" high-density storage server solution, supporting dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, SAS 12G backplane with built-in expander providing top-loading drive bays, 5x PCIe 3.0 slots for add-on cards.

SB405-PV: 4U 102-bay 3.5" ultra-density storage server solution, supporting dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, SAS 12G backplane, provides flexible options of single/dual processor controller, and smart IO usage with Max IO® technology to support up to 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 card via OCP Mezzanine.

SB406-PV: 4U 72-bay 3.5" high-density storage server solution, supporting dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, SAS 12G backplane, and smart IO usage with Max IO® technology to support up to 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 card via OCP Mezzanine, and is suitable for cold storage which requires the capacity for vast amount of data.

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with 20+ years of experience in mechanical, electronic, and system-level engineering, as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit: https://www.aicipc.com

Press Contact for AIC

Yvonne Hsiao

+886 3 433 9188 EXT:8300

[email protected]

SOURCE AIC Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aicipc.com

