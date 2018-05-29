AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom's BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC today announced a new 2U dual controller all-flash NVMe JBOF appliance series, the J2024-04, designed to address storage challenges in next generation high performance data centers. The J2024-04 is equipped with 24 Dual Port U.2 NVMe SSD drives, dual CRPS redundant power supplies with four PCIe x16 slots connecting to 4 BCM58800 NetXtreme® S-Series PCIe storage adapters, making it ideally suited to support ultra-high performance high availability (HA) storage applications involving all-flash appliances. This new JBOF series is capable of >10M IOPS of sustained fabric performance.

AIC's J2024-04 is a 2U 24-Bay Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance

"We observe the trend of disaggregation of storage leveraging the inherent benefits of NVMe drives like lower latency and protocol overhead. NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMeoF) uniquely can achieve the goal to disaggregate the storage space with block access, enabling scale-out and low latency operations in Data Centers. AIC's newest JBOF based on Broadcom's low power and highly integrated BCM58800 is an optimized NVMeoF storage box designed to manage NVMeoF targets more efficiently than using x86 or other more complex solutions," said Michael Liang, CEO of AIC.

"Broadcom's technology leadership will continue to enable new applications as we accelerate the growth of network-connected NVMe SSD storage," said Dan Harding, vice president of marketing of the Compute and Connectivity Division at Broadcom Inc. "By integrating a 100G Ethernet NIC, hardware acceleration for storage, NVMeoF, and eight high performance 3GHz A72 cores, our BCM58800 establishes a new level of storage scalability and performance for IOPS-intensive, low latency applications in AIC's J2024-04 platform."

Applications include support for massive databases with scale-out storage and real-time analytics for cloud and mega data centers. J2024-04 is also ideal for use in content distribution networks as well as in any environment that must meet high performance and high-density benchmarks.

From data mining to modeling dynamic systems such as the weather or aggregated consumer shopping patterns, J2024-04 will help enterprise organizations meet their bandwidth, storage and performance objectives while staying within their data center budget.

AIC will demonstrate the J2024-04 in Booth L1018 at the Computex Taipei 2018 in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from June 5th to 9th. With distinguished zones for Cloud Data Center and Edge Computing at Computex this year, AIC will showcase a complete product line of new generation OCP Rack, High-availability and All-Flash Array NVMe storage servers.

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with 20+ years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit: http://www.aicipc.com

