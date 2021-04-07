AIC Announces New Product Based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, is proud to announce a new storage server that supports the recently launched 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor (code name Ice Lake).

AIC has a wide range of product families, including server systems and motherboards, based on the Intel Xeon Scalable processor family. SB101-A6 is the latest model added to the portfolio. It is a 1U rackmount server with four 3.5" external hot-swappable drive trays. The SB101-A6 supports dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, two 2.5" internal drive trays for OS, one M.2 and three PCIe Gen4 x16 add-in cards. With 32 DIMM slots, the system has up to 12TB memory capacity. The four 3.5" front-access tool-less trays are also compatible with 2.5" drives, providing flexible combinations for customers to use either 3.5"drives and/or 2.5"drives to meet storage requirements. With tool-less mechanism design, SB101-A6 is developed to save operators significant amount of maintenance time and effort, which is crucial when cloud data center deployments are in massive scales.

Combined with cloud optimized 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, SB101-A6 is engineered for the demanding requirements of cloud workloads and supports a wide range of XaaS applications. The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors include Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) which provides improved confidentiality and integrity of customer data and codes while it's processed in the multi-tenant public cloud. By taking advantage of the balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities offered by the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, SB101-A6 is an ideal solution for enterprises, virtualization and cloud workloads.

"I am proud to announce the launch of SB101-A6. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a significant increased demand from cloud service providers and data center customers," said Michael Liang, CEO and president of AIC. "SB101-A6 is very well-suited to the requirements of cloud workloads by combining the product's high flexibility and serviceability features with Intel's advanced processor technologies."

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom.

