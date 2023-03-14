AIC Collaborates with AMD to Introduce Its New Edge Server Powered By 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded Processors

AIC

Mar 14, 2023, 08:34 ET

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC today announced its EB202-CP is ready to support newly launched 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9004 processors. By leveraging the five-year product longevity supported by AMD EPYC™ Embedded processors, EB202-CP provides customers with stable and long-term support. AIC and AMD will join forces to showcase EB202-CP at Embedded World in AMD stand No. 2-411 from 14th to 16th March, 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany.

AIC EB202-CP, a 2U rackmount server designed for AI and edge appliances, is powered by the newly released 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded processors. Featuring the world's highest-performing x86 processor and PCIe 5.0 ready, the 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded processors enable low TCO and delivers leadership energy efficiency as well as state-of-the-art security, optimized for workloads across enterprise and edge. EB202-CP, with 22 inch in depth, supports eight front-serviceable and hot-swappable E1.S/ E3.S and four U.2 SSDs. By leveraging the features of the 4th Gen AMD Embedded EPYC™ processors, EB202-CP is well suited for broadcasting, edge and AI applications, which require greater processing performance and within the most efficient, space-saving format.

"We are proud to be invited by AMD to showcase EB202-CP at Embedded World for 4th Gen AMD Embedded EPYC™ product launch," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "By harnessing the cutting-edge technologies of the latest AMD EPYC™ Embedded CPU, EB202-CP delivers exceptional performance to enable workloads that deployed in space constraint and tough environments."

"As the growth in AI continues to drive the need for ever increasing high-performance computing, AIC's EB202-CP server powered by AMD EPYC Embedded processors is an ideal foundation for building data-intensive systems," said Amey Deosthali, Director Product Marketing, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD. "The latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9004 series processors offer a powerful combination of superior performance and efficiency, enabling far greater system design and integration flexibility."

EB202-CP will be showcased in upcoming exhibitions. Come see it in person!

  1. Embedded World, AMD Stand No. 2-411, from March 14th to 16th, in Nuremberg, Germany
  2. CloudFest, AIC Booth No. C05, from March 21st to 23rd, in Europa-Park, Germany
  3. NAB Show, AIC Booth No. N2375, from April 16th to 19th, in Las Vegas, NV, U.S.A
  4. RSA Conference, AIC Booth No. 5785, from April 24th to 27th, in San Francisco, CA, U.S.A

Media Contact:
Leslie Tran
+909-895-8989 ext.103
[email protected]

