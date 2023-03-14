CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC today announced its EB202-CP is ready to support newly launched 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9004 processors. By leveraging the five-year product longevity supported by AMD EPYC™ Embedded processors, EB202-CP provides customers with stable and long-term support. AIC and AMD will join forces to showcase EB202-CP at Embedded World in AMD stand No. 2-411 from 14th to 16th March, 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany.

AIC Collaborates with AMD to Introduce Its New Edge Server Powered By 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded Processors

AIC EB202-CP, a 2U rackmount server designed for AI and edge appliances, is powered by the newly released 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded processors. Featuring the world's highest-performing x86 processor and PCIe 5.0 ready, the 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded processors enable low TCO and delivers leadership energy efficiency as well as state-of-the-art security, optimized for workloads across enterprise and edge. EB202-CP, with 22 inch in depth, supports eight front-serviceable and hot-swappable E1.S/ E3.S and four U.2 SSDs. By leveraging the features of the 4th Gen AMD Embedded EPYC™ processors, EB202-CP is well suited for broadcasting, edge and AI applications, which require greater processing performance and within the most efficient, space-saving format.

"We are proud to be invited by AMD to showcase EB202-CP at Embedded World for 4th Gen AMD Embedded EPYC™ product launch," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "By harnessing the cutting-edge technologies of the latest AMD EPYC™ Embedded CPU, EB202-CP delivers exceptional performance to enable workloads that deployed in space constraint and tough environments."

"As the growth in AI continues to drive the need for ever increasing high-performance computing, AIC's EB202-CP server powered by AMD EPYC Embedded processors is an ideal foundation for building data-intensive systems," said Amey Deosthali, Director Product Marketing, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD. "The latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9004 series processors offer a powerful combination of superior performance and efficiency, enabling far greater system design and integration flexibility."

EB202-CP will be showcased in upcoming exhibitions. Come see it in person!

Embedded World, AMD Stand No. 2-411, from March 14th to 16th , in Nuremberg, Germany CloudFest, AIC Booth No. C05, from March 21 st to 23rd, in Europa-Park, Germany NAB Show, AIC Booth No. N2375, from April 16 th to 19th, in Las Vegas, NV , U.S.A RSA Conference, AIC Booth No. 5785, from April 24 th to 27th, in San Francisco, CA , U.S.A

