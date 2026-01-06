AIC Expands NVIDIA BlueField-Accelerated Storage Portfolio With New F2032-G6 JBOF Storage System to Accelerate AI Inference

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC today announced the expansion of its NVIDIA BlueField accelerated storage portfolio with the introduction of the F2032-G6 2U JBOF storage system, optimized for accelerating AI inference by storing KV cache context. Featuring a High Availability, dual-active node architecture that provides full resiliency for mission-critical workloads, the platforms deliver next-generation performance, capacity, and availability for flash-based storage deployments.

The F2032-G6 JBOF integrates two or four NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPUs, each with 800Gb/s throughput, and can also support NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNICs . It supports NVIDIA DOCA microservices to deliver breakthrough acceleration for the NVIDIA Inference Context Memory Storage Platform. A dual-port design enables link redundancy and continuous operation for high-throughput storage services in scalable, distributed environments.

Designed for extremely efficient flash configurations, the platform supports up to 32 E3.S/L NVMe drives, enabling up to 8 PB of storage in a single 2U chassis using 15, 30, 60, 122 or 256 TB SSDs. This compact system architecture provides enterprises and cloud operators a scalable building block for high-performance, power-efficient flash tiers.

"As data demands continue to grow at unprecedented rates, AIC is fully committed to BlueField-4 the NVIDIA BlueField platform as a storage controller," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "The F2032-G6 delivers resilient, high-performance, and scalable flash storage that empowers critical workloads with unmatched speed, reliability, and efficiency."

"The increasing complexity of AI inference and reasoning workloads requires a fundamental architectural shift to unify compute, network, and storage for unprecedented efficiency and scale," said Yael Shenhav, VP Networking, NVIDIA. "NVIDIA is collaborating with AIC to bring accelerated, AI-native data storage platforms, powered by the BlueField-4 DPU, to scaleAI inference in the agentic era."

These new systems are ideal for modern workloads, including:

KV cache context storage for AI inference

Parallel and scale-out file systems

Large-scale object storage

Mission-critical enterprise flash tiers

AIC continues to strengthen its collaboration and product alignment with NVIDIA and remains committed to full support of the BlueField-4 ecosystem across future platforms.

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, AIC has expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for its branded products. The company's in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure products are highly flexible and configurable to meet diverse form factor requirements. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact us at [email protected] .

