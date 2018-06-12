AIC Hotel Group and KIDZ BOP Announce Partnership

MIAMI, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Hotel Group, the experiential brand offering unmatched vacation experiences, and KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, have partnered to introduce a fully-branded KIDZ BOP Experience at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. This first-ever experience of its kind will debut summer 2018, where young vacationers will be able to live out their pop star dreams with an interactive creative space made just for them, and a series of show stopping pop-up activations throughout the resort. The KIDZ BOP Kids will make a special visit to the resort August 20-24 for the "Ultimate KIDZ BOP Fan Experience," a week-long celebration, where they will headline a live concert and attend exclusive fan events.

The KIDZ BOP Experience at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana will welcome kids ages 4-12 to participate in a number of KIDZ BOP themed activities. The dedicated area invites young hotel guests into the Pop Star Lounge, where they will work with a Tour Manager to create a custom band name, learn their favorite KIDZ BOP dance moves, put together their red carpet-worthy look, take their A-list photo, and perform on the big stage. Exclusively designed for kids who love music and fun, the Pop Star Lounge is complete with a Listening Studio loft.

In addition, a variety of activities crafted to ignite creativity encouraging kids to write their next big single with Hit Maker, learn awesome dance moves with Step It Up, sing their heart out to their favorite chart-topping tunes with KIDZ BOP Karaoke, and even design their next album cover at the Creation Station. The KIDZ BOP Experience will also feature a series of fun pool parties, pop-up activations and dynamic events throughout the property as part of the hotel's weekly programming.

Rolling out the red carpet to give even the littlest pop stars the opportunity to live out their superstar dreams, this trailblazing venture will be commemorated with the "Ultimate KIDZ BOP Fan Experience" event that will take place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana on August 20-24, 2018. The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform live in concert for all guests on August 22. They will also host additional events throughout the week, including VIP meet-and-greets, photo ops and private meals with superfans.

"This partnership with KIDZ BOP puts our smallest VIPs at the forefront and adds an exciting and elevated dimension to our guests' experience at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana," said Frank Maduro, VP of Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "Staying consistent in our efforts to break out of the sea of sameness in the all-inclusive world, the fully immersive KIDZ BOP Experience was produced by Alliance Connection, Inc. and perfectly aligns with Hard Rock's musical essence. It sets the stage for an unmatched family vacation."

Sasha Junk, SVP of Marketing at KIDZ BOP added, "The KIDZ BOP Experience is a new way for kids and families to engage with our brand, and we're excited to launch this experience with AIC at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. Fans always ask, 'what's it like to be a KIDZ BOP Kid?' Now, they can feel like a star for their whole vacation."

For additional information on the KIDZ BOP Experience at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, visit https://www.hardrockhotelpuntacana.com/kidz-bop-experience.htm.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury resort properties in Florida, including Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel) in addition to six Mexico properties including Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos (set to open in 2019), Nobu Hotel Los Cabos (set to open in 2019) and UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 19 million albums and generated over 1 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. KIDZ BOP Live 2018 is the ultimate family concert experience, "sung by kids for kids." For more information, visit www.kidzbop.com.

KIDZ BOP is a division of Concord Music.

About Hard Rock International

With venues in 75 countries, including 182 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikoun China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

