AIC Hotel Group Announces Expansion of UNICO Hotels; New Destinations to Accelerate Brand Growth

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Hotel Group, a leading hospitality brand known for its exceptional cuisine, stunning locations, and award-winning programming, today announced the expansion of its UNICO brand into the UNICO Hotel Collection. New destinations will include Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica. This expansion follows the seven-year success of UNICO 20°87° Riviera Maya, which continues to set the standard for luxury all-inclusive vacations and redefine the category for adults-only travel.

"The success of UNICO 20°87° Riviera Maya demonstrates the power of our original promise: an all-inclusive experience with personalized service, thoughtful customization, world-class food and beverage, wellness offerings, and unique programming that celebrates local culture," said Ash Tembe, vice president of sales and marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "Our approach resonates with guests, distinguishing us in the all-inclusive market with a level of service and culture rarely seen in the industry. Expanding to the UNICO Hotel Collection is a natural next step, allowing us to bring the brand to new destinations known for their vibrant cultures and natural beauty."

With the introduction of new hotels, guests can expect the signature service and amenities that define the UNICO brand, including a focus on local culture and unforgettable experiences. The UNICO Hotel Collection will continue to offer distinctive cuisine, mixology, art, wellness, fitness, and curated adventures designed to connect guests with the unique qualities of each location. Every property will blend the region's culture with a sense of laid-back luxury.

The first property in the expansion, UNICO 20°105° Puerto Vallarta, is set to open in fall 2025. Located between the sparkling waters of Banderas Bay and the striking Sierra Madre Mountains, the boutique hotel will feature 141 rooms and a design that combines warm tones, vibrant color accents, and spacious, airy layouts. The hotel will also boast what is said to be the best rooftop pool in all of Vallarta, offering sweeping views of Banderas Bay. As for its location, Puerto Vallarta is renowned for its natural beauty, arts scene, historic downtown, and MICHELIN-starred restaurants.

For more information about UNICO Hotel Collection, its upcoming destinations, or to book a stay, visit https://www.unicohotelcollection.com/ or call 855-945-8477.

About UNICO Hotel Collection

UNICO HOTEL COLLECTION offers oceanfront luxury with the services of a boutique hotel and the amenities of a large-scale resort—a world of beach escapes and cultural discovery designed just for adults—set in some of the most stunning places on earth, with the heart and soul of the local destination at their core.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com .

