AIC HOTEL GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW, LUXURY ALL-INCLUSIVE HOTEL BRAND WITH THE LAUNCH OF AVA RESORT CANCUN

Elevated all-inclusive concept features standout amenities like an NFT bar, 2.8-acre sustainable bay, all oceanfront rooms and more – just 10 minutes from the Cancun International Airport

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Hotel Group, the trailblazing hospitality brand with an extensive portfolio of world-class properties across the world's most desirable destinations, such as Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, today announced the launch of AVA, an elevated resort brand that establishes a new category of all-inclusive travel in the global marketplace.

AVA Bay

Featuring the luxury and customized personal service of a five-star à la carte escape, the first property under the AVA brand, AVA Resort Cancun , will open its doors in Summer 2024, and the 1,743-oceanfront-room property promises a serene atmosphere and upscale coastal aesthetic inspired by the carefree waterfront lifestyle. Designed by Boris Pena Architects, the renowned hospitality and commercial architectural firm, AVA Resort Cancun immerses guests in the stunning simplicity and beauty of the Mexican Caribbean throughout the property – from panoramic ocean views in every guest room, suite and villa to its 2.8-acre sustainable AVA Bay by Crystal Lagoon Technology® to its upscale dining, nightlife and recreational amenities.

"As the travel industry continues to rapidly evolve, we knew that our next project needed to seamlessly bridge the last few gaps left in the all-inclusive market," says Ash Tembe, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "AVA Resort Cancun does just that by bringing the most memorable aspects of a vacation to one place, coupled with some of the most exclusive experiences and programming that a luxury resort can offer. It really is a playground for vacationers of all ages."

Located just 10 minutes from the Cancun International Airport, AVA Resort Cancun is home to an extraordinary breadth of amenities that far surpass standard all-inclusive expectations and will delight any traveler. Guests will discover a myriad of over 17 dining concepts including global cuisine from award-winning chefs, – such as a teppanyaki grill, a traditional Mexican street food cantina, and a five-star French restaurant, – countless bars and craft cocktail lounges – like a tech-forward NFT Bar and a swanky speakeasy, – casual spots, and snack bars, each developed by renowned culinary group HKB Design. Further, the resort features 22,000 square feet of world-class wellness facilities – inclusive of an expansive spa, elite fitness space, pickleball courts, and beauty amenities, – a variety of energetic nightlife venues, highly curated kids and teen clubs, and experiences for travelers of all ages.

What sets AVA above and apart, however, is its fresh energy, relaxed luxury, exacting service and carefree ease, typically reserved for à la carte getaways, now newly part of an elevated, all-inclusive experience. Designed with multifaceted experiences at the forefront, AVA Resort Cancun is a destination for kids to be kids, teens to be teens, friends to make memories, and families and couples to be together – with a little something for everyone.

Visit https://www.avaresortcancun.com/ to learn more.

About AVA Resort Cancun

Opening Summer 2024, AVA Resort Cancun marks the debut of a new luxury all-inclusive resort brand owned by RCD Hotels, the trailblazing hospitality brand with an extensive portfolio of world-class, luxury properties in the world's most desirable destinations. Inspired by the pristine white sand and translucent blues of the Mexican Caribbean, AVA Resort Cancun elevates the all-inclusive category with 1,743 ocean-facing rooms, countless culinary experiences, enriching events and programming, luxurious amenities, and a sustainable 2.8-acre AVA Bay powered by Crystal Lagoons® technology. For more information, visit https://www.avaresortcancun.com/ and follow @avaresorts on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana— the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya— the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept, and AVA Resort Cancun (coming soon). For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com .

SOURCE AIC Hotel Group