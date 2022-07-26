AIC Introduces a Mainstream Dual Socket Server Product Family Powered by 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced its new product family of mainstream dual socket storage servers. Powered by 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, these rackmount storage servers are high-performance and designed with high flexibility to support various storage devices. This new product family provides options ranging from cost-efficiency servers to high performance all-flash NVMe platforms and can fulfill wide range of data storage applications from storage tiering, virtualization to cloud datacenters and high performance computing (HPC).

This new product family includes three models, SB101-A6, SB202-A6 and SB201-A6. These dual socket server systems are with AIC server board (codename: A6) that is based on 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. By leveraging 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors 'great features, including CPU TDP supports up to 270W, DDR4 memory, PCIe Gen4 ready, built-in AI and enhanced security, the new server systems provide excellent performances and low latency while maintaining the cost-effective benefits. Customers can utilize the enhanced Intel CPU performances, memory capabilities and doubled PCIe Gen4 I/O bandwidth to tackle the challenges in data storage workloads. Besides, the new server systems are designed with universal (tri-mode) backplanes and are able to support SAS*, SATA, and NVMe, providing great flexibility for customers to load either 3.5"or 2.5" HDDs/SSDs. With tool-less features, the new server systems can save operators significant amount of maintenance resources, which is crucial for hyper-scaler and cloud environments.

AIC new mainstream storage server product family at a glance:

SB101-A6, a 1U 4-bay 3.5" rackmount server, supporting dual 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 32 DDR4 DIMMs, with 2 PCIe 4.0 x16 and a 1 OCP 3.0 x16 slots, tri-mode backplane to support 4 SAS/SATA/NVMe HDD/SSDs, compatible with 2.5" drives

SB202-A6, a 2U 12-bay 3.5" rackmount server, supporting dual 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 32 DDR4 DIMMs, with 2 PCIe 4.0 x16, 4 PCIe 4.0 x8 and 1 OCP 3.0 x16 slots, tri-mode backplane to support 12 SAS/SATA/NVMe HDD/SSDs, compatible with 2.5" drives

SB201-A6, a 2U 24-bay 2.5" rackmount server, supporting dual 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 32 DDR4 DIMMs, all-flash NVMe SSDs, with 4 PCIe 4.0 x16 and 1 OCP 3.0 x16 slots

AIC's new mainstream dual socket servers based on 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors are expected to be shipped in 2022 Q3. For any inquiry, please contact [email protected].

* Additional SAS HBA/RAID card required

