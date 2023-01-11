AIC Introduces Server Systems Powered By 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as"AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today unveiled its new server systems powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids). The new server platforms are designed to accelerate performance across the most in-demand workloads that businesses rely on including enterprise, storage, AI and HPC.

The newly launched AIC servers, SB102-HK, SB201-HK and HP202-KT, are designed to offer superior processing performance and energy efficiency by leveraging the innovative features of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. With built-in accelerators, the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors optimize the utilization of CPU core resources and feature enhanced memory bandwidth with DDR5, advanced I/O with PCIe Gen 5 and Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0/1.1, and the ability to accelerate PyTorch real-time inference performance by up to 10x using Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) compared to the previous generation. The new AIC servers are empowered by advanced security technologies from 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, allowing them to protect data and unlock new opportunities for business collaborations.

"At AIC, we are committed to support our customers to adapt to changes of workload requirements," said Michael Liang, CEO and President of AIC. "By working with Intel, we are offering innovative systems that leverage the benefits of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. These servers are built to deliver exceptional performance and reliability, making them the perfect choice for businesses of all sizes that require a high-performance server solution."

"The 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide enhanced performance for accelerating AI, analytics, networking, storage, and HPC workloads," said Suzi Jewett, General Manager, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Platform, Intel Corporation. "AIC's platforms will help enable customers to scale their infrastructure and accelerate their business value by taking advantage of the superior performance and efficiency offered by our latest Xeon Scalable processors."

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. For more information, visit: https://www.aicipc.com

