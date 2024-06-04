AIC Launches FIPS-Compliant Security Platform Powered by NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU and Qrypt Quantum Encryption

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride toward fortifying cybersecurity and enhancing computational capabilities, AIC, a global leader in server and storage solutions, today announced a new integration of its TB116-DL network security platform with the NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU) and Qrypt's quantum encryption platform. This collaboration leverages TB116-DL to provide an advanced, multi-layered security solution set to redefine the landscape of digital security and data protection in the quantum era.

AIC's TB116-DL, which meets the rigorous FIPS 140-3 security and NEBS Level 3 reliability standards, provides robust protection for cryptographic keys and sensitive data, plus extra durability and reliability for the hardware in physically challenging environments. These security features make the TB116-DL ideal for enterprises in industries requiring high levels of data integrity and confidentiality, such as financial services, government, and healthcare. The system's modular design allows for easy scalability, ensuring that organizations can expand their security infrastructure as their needs grow. Integrating the TB116-DL with the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU and Qrypt's encryption platform further strengthens this solution's physical and digital security.

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, installed directly into the PCIe slot of the AIC TB116-DL, excels in offloading and accelerating critical network functions and security tasks from the main CPU, significantly enhancing system efficiency, performance, and threat responsiveness. Its architecture supports 16 Arm Cortex-A78 cores, dual DDR5-5600 memory interfaces, and multiple hardware-accelerated offloads for networking and security, making it ideal for real-time encryption and complex data management tasks. The NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU also runs an independent operating system that reduces server software overhead and bolsters system security through host isolation with a separate root of trust, crucial for autonomous and scalable security deployments.

Qrypt enhances this security integration with its state-of-the-art quantum-secure encryption platform, setting a new benchmark in data protection. Qrypt's Quantum Entropy solution leverages the inherent unpredictability of quantum processes to generate true random numbers, providing a superior foundation for cryptographic applications. By utilizing quantum mechanics, Qrypt's technology produces cryptographic keys that are secure against both classical and quantum attacks, ensuring long-term data protection.

Solution Highlights:

Advanced IPsec Integration: Seamless integration of IPsec protocol acceleration by the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU and Qrypt quantum-safe encryption helps ensure that all data in transit remains protected from quantum computing attacks on RSA encryption keys. This approach eliminates the need to transmit keys across the network, significantly bolstering the security framework against potential cyber threats.

Robust Zero-Trust Security Framework: This integration combines AIC's TB116-DL robust FIPS-compliant physical security features with the zero-trust security features of the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, constructing a zero-trust environment crucial for safeguarding sensitive data centers.

Optimized for Critical Data Protection: Designed to meet the stringent requirements of the finance, healthcare, and government sectors, this solution ensures compliance with federal regulatory standards while maintaining high throughput and data integrity.

"AIC is thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA and Qrypt, bringing to market a revolutionary complete security solution," said Michael Liang, CEO of AIC. "The integration of NVIDIA's and Qrypt's cutting-edge technologies with our TB116-DL appliance sets new benchmarks in network security, offering unprecedented protection and performance for our customers' critical operations."

"Pairing Qrypt's encryption platform with AIC's TB116-DL network security appliance and the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU creates an ideal integration," said Denis Mandich, Qrypt's CTO. "Our advanced quantum-secure encryption, combined with AIC's robust physical security measures and FIPS compliance, provides an unmatched level of security, ensuring our clients are well-equipped to handle both current and future cybersecurity challenges."

"Data center security is more important than ever in today's rapidly advancing technology landscape," said Ash Bhalgat, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Market Development at NVIDIA. "The integration of the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU with AIC's TB116-DL and Qrypt's quantum encryption offers powerful performance and efficiency for modern secure workloads, helping drive the future of secure computing."

The integration of the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU and Qrypt's Quantum Entropy and Quantum Secure Key Generation technologies with AIC's FIPS-compliant TB116-DL HSM-ready system represents a significant leap forward in the realms of cybersecurity and high-performance computing. The combination constructs a zero-trust environment crucial for safeguarding sensitive data centers. This integration is set to redefine industry benchmarks with its exceptional security, performance, and reliability.

For more information and technical details about this integration, please refer to the solution brief. For inquiries in the APAC region, contact AIC sales team at [email protected] and for US inquiries, contact [email protected]. If you are attending COMPUTEX 2024, visit AIC's booth N0806 at TaiNEX from June 4 - 7 to learn more about this integration.

About AIC

AIC specializes in delivering high-performance, scalable server and storage solutions. With over 28 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and system-level engineering, AIC's products meet the needs of modern enterprises, enhancing data security and system reliability. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has global operations across the United States, Asia, and Europe. Learn more at https://www.aicipc.com.

About Qrypt

Defending against quantum threats, Qrypt integrates quantum entropy hardware with cryptographic key generation software to safeguard data privacy against future cryptographic challenges. Qrypt's technology is available as-a-service, on-premises, or on any device. Learn more at https://www.qrypt.com/.

