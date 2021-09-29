AIC Launches Multi-node Server and Storage Systems Powered by AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced the availability of its new multi-node performance optimized systems powered by AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors. These AIC and AMD based products are ideal for edge-cloud storage, enterprise storage, artificial intelligence, machine learning, HPC, and edge computing.

To answer the soaring market demand of server systems that have high storage capacity and high performance, driven by the rapidly increasing data-intensive applications, AIC developed the compact and scalable HCI server systems HP201-AG and HP202-AG. These newly released multi-node systems facilitate adaptive HCI solutions to reduce an entire IT stack of compute, network, and 3 tiers of storage into a 2U server without making any compromise to performance of applications. Featuring one AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor and three PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slots per node, AIC HP201-AG and HP202-AG provide high expansion possibilities and maximized cost-efficiency.

The AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors are based on the new AMD 'Zen 3' core architecture and contain up to 64 cores and 128 threads, delivering breakthrough performance per socket. The processors also support PCIe Gen 4.0, providing double data transferring rate and two times higher I/O throughput compared to PCIe Gen 3.0. With its 4-6-8 memory channel interleaving design, the AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor also provides high performance in accelerating memory-intensive workloads.

"We are in a data-centric era that is fueled by Cloud, 5G edge, and artificial intelligence. Enterprises are now craving for more flexible, scalable, and high-performance server and storage systems that could cope with the massive data computing," said Michael Liang, the President and CEO of AIC. "Combining the advancing technologies of AMD EPYC processors, AIC multi-node platforms will support our customers to excel in any data-intensive workloads."

"AMD's strong collaboration with AIC continues with EPYC 7003 Series processors in two new platforms, taking performance to the next level and tackling demanding workloads across cloud, enterprise storage and HPC," said Surya Hotha, senior director, Product Marketing, AMD. "With the AIC HP201-AG and HP202-AG, customers can take advantage of not only high-performance cores but also the scalability, connectivity and bandwidth of our 3rd generation EPYC processors, unveiled through AIC servers and storage appliances."

