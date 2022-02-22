CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced the launch of its new product family of 12Gb/s SAS JBODs leveraging new series of high performance SAS expanders. These new JBODs are optimized for critical, performance-driven storage applications such as cloud backup, data archiving, scale up, and high-density storage.

AIC Launches New 12Gb/s SAS JBOD Series

The new AIC 12Gb/s SAS JBOD series offers high availability, redundancy and efficiency with compact chassis design. The 15" short-depth, cable-less, modular enclosure features hot-swap components and redundancy of the new JBODs to increase reliability and ease of maintenance.

The high performance cooling and excellent airflow design make the drives stay cool during operations, providing high efficiency and making the per GB investment a great value. To enhance performance for dense storage, the AIC 12Gb/s SAS JBODs are equipped with the new series of high performance SAS expanders that utilized a new power-optimized design to deliver best in class power utilization and the latest enhancement in SAS technology. On board with AIC's own BMC and firmware - Intelligent Enclosure Management (IEM), the new JBODs provide excellent management functionalities for operators. Each JBOD has its own external ports, making it upgradeable and easy to manage a lot more disks in a cluster.

The AIC new 12Gb/s SAS JBOD series includes:

J2012-03-35X

A 2U 12x 3.5" 12Gb/s SAS JBOD, housing single/dual expander modules (field upgradeable), dual fans and redundant 550W 80+ Platinum power supply.

J2024-06-35X

A 2U 24x 2.5" 12Gb/s SAS JBOD, housing single/dual expander modules (field upgradeable), dual fans and redundant 550W 80+ Platinum power supply.

J4024-04-35X

A 4U 24 x 3.5" 12Gb/s SAS JBOD, housing single/dual expander modules (field upgradeable), four fans and redundant 550W 80+ Platinum power supply.

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with over 25 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit: http://www.aicipc.com

