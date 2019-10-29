AIC Semiconductor Licenses CEVA's 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 IP for IoT Connectivity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that AIC Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (AIC), a new China-based fabless company focused on the IoT market has licensed CEVA's RivieraWaves 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 IP for a low power System-on-Chip (SoC).

"The latest 802.11ax 1x1 Wi-Fi 6 implementation offers outstanding efficiency in terms of low power connectivity for IoT applications," said chief engineer at AIC Semiconductor. "Licensing the RivieraWaves RW-11ax 1x1 Wi-Fi 6 IP enables us to fast-track our chip design for the burgeoning IoT space, with leading edge IP and CEVA's excellent technical support."

"It is a pleasure to announce AIC as a licensee for our Wi-Fi 6 IP," said Ange Aznar, vice president and general manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "The performance benefits that 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 offers over previous generations of the standard is exemplified in low power IoT use cases and AIC is primed to address this with a compelling product offering based on our best-in-class IP."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Wi-Fi IP family offers a comprehensive suite of platforms for embedding Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (Wi-Fi 4), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) or 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) into station and access point SoCs/ASSPs, and is offered pre-integrated with popular operating systems including FreeRTOS and AliOS Things. Optimized implementations are available targeting a broad range of connected devices, including smartphones, wearables, consumer electronics, smart home, industrial and automotive applications. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-wi-fi-platforms/.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi Alliance logo are trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. RISC-V® is a registered trademark owned by the RISC-V Foundation.

