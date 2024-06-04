AIC Showcases AI Edge, AI Storage Applications, and Liquid Cooling Technologies at COMPUTEX 2024

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a global leader in storage and server solutions, will showcase its array of AI edge applications, AI storage solutions, hardware security modules (HSM), and liquid cooling technologies at COMPUTEX 2024. Integrating cutting-edge AI technology across various products, AIC has achieved notable success in diverse markets including surveillance, media, industrial control, military, edge computing, and financial transactions. This year at COMPUTEX, AIC highlights four key technology areas:

AI Edge Applications: AIC's EB202-CP, an edge application server that supports two dual-slot NVIDIA GPU cards, is designed for AI edge use cases. Equipped with eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI processor modules for accelerated AI, the EB202-CP can manage image data streams from over 500 AI surveillance cameras, making it ideal for use in generative AI, financial applications, and factory automation. Additionally, AIC's new CB201-B5 GPU server, showcased in collaboration with South Korean surveillance leader Innodep, will deliver substantial AI computing power for video surveillance analysis, intrusion detection, anomaly recognition, and predictive alerts, thereby significantly enhancing the effectiveness of AI edge surveillance systems.

AI Storage and DPU Applications: In partnership with US-based software company Vast Data, AIC will display high-density AI storage solutions integrated with NVIDIA's BlueField-1 and BlueField-3 DPUs. These solutions offer up to 1.32 PB of storage in a 1U configuration and include fully redundant, modular hot-swappable hardware with eight 200Gb/s network interfaces. AIC will also be signing an MOU with Phison Electronics, integrating high-performance servers with Phison's "aiDAPTIV+" modules to significantly lower AI model fine-tuning costs and enhance generative AI accessibility. Additionally, AIC will be partnering with H3 Platform to offer cutting-edge CXL composable infrastructure, optimizing device allocation and management to meet the demands of low-latency, high-bandwidth AI applications.

Hardware Security Module (HSM) Applications: AIC will also present the TB116-DL at COMPUTEX 2024, showcasing its powerful integration with NVIDIA's BlueField-3 DPU and Qrypt's quantum secure encryption platform. The TB116-DL is a FIPS 140-3 compliant network security appliance equipped with tamper proof labels and intrusion detection switches, making it ideal for sectors such as finance, military, and government that demand elite and multilayered security. This integration harnesses NVIDIA's BlueField-3 DPU to accelerate network and security functions, enhancing system throughput and reducing latency, while Qrypt's encryption software employs quantum-generated entropy to deliver top-tier, quantum-safe security. When integrated, these technologies forge a scalable, layered security architecture adept at mitigating both present and future cyber threats, making the TB116-DL the ideal solution for applications demanding rigorous security compliance and superior data integrity.

Liquid Cooling Solutions: AIC continues to advance its liquid cooling technologies to address the cooling needs of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. This year's showcase includes open-loop water cooling, closed-loop water cooling, pump-free closed-loop cooling, and two-phase immersion cooling systems. The two-phase immersion cooling system features an optimized condenser design and chip-level boiling heat dissipation, providing exceptional cooling capacity and efficiency. These technologies contribute to achieving a Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) close to 1.02, supporting clients in reaching near-net-zero carbon emissions and fulfilling ESG sustainability goals in environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

For more information and to see a demonstration of these solutions, visit AIC at booth N0806 during COMPUTEX 2024 from June 4 to June 7. For inquiries in the APAC region, contact AIC sales team at [email protected] and for US inquiries, contact [email protected]. AIC is proud to collaborate with strategic partners including AMD, Broadcom, H3 Platform, Intel, Micron, PLiOPS, Phison, Qrypt, Seagate, Smart, SMI, Solidigm, Toshiba, Unigen, Vast Data, and WD to showcase these advanced technologies.

