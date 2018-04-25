AICHAIN and Bitmain Join Forces to Accelerate the Arrival of AI and Blockchain World

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the blockchain world, Bitmain means computing power. Now they are not limiting themselves to building mining machines and have started developing Artificial Intelligence-related hardware. The rising star in the AI industry, AICHAIN, will cooperate with Bitmain as strategic partners, using the most advanced AI blockchain solution to convert the AI computing power advantage supplied by Bitmain and bringing AI to our daily life. On Jan. 12, 2018, AICHAIN announced that it had obtained the first-round investment from Bitmain and the two companies will cooperate on smart hardware, data fuel and system ecology. This move will accelerate the arrival of the blockchain and AI era.

AICHAIN

AICHAIN aims to provide a common blockchain platform for more complex AI applications to enable data resource providers, application developers, operating platform resource providers and users to freely publish and use their own resources and applications, thus more AI applications could be implemented easily and safely.

Former Bitmain Development Director Kai Duan is leading AICHAIN's core team and bringing together cutting-edge AI experts, senior blockchain engineers and leaders of internet enterprises, domestic and abroad, as well as senior scholars from Harvard University, the University of California and Tsinghua University.

Using its own blockchain technology to build AI ecology, AICHAIN will provide basic technical support for all participants within the ecosystem, promote resource sharing, encourage more people to participate in the development and implementation of intelligent applications and promote the development of artificial intelligence in a credible and reliable environment, allowing private data to be quickly transformed into personal precision services. AIT is currently used as a medium to promote the circulation of ecological economy and the transaction of value, and to achieve connectivity and transformation with external resources.

AICHAIN will open up the core production factors in the future social economy (big data), the most efficient productivity (artificial intelligence), along with the most robust production relationship (blockchain) and build an intelligent digital-space world.

Providing virtual robot applications (virtual partners, virtual teachers, virtual anchors, virtual career counselors, etc.) for various sectors through blockchain and AI technology is AICHAIN's core advantage. AICHAIN is not an isolated AI project. It is based on the vision of "simpler AI." Through the blockchain mechanism, the current industry and AI are closely integrated and the AI industry can be launched more efficiently and easily.

As for Bitmain, the 2013 established company has been a monopoly in the field of Bitcoin mining machines. According to statistics, Bitmain supplies 80-90 percent of the world's mining machine chips. So far, Bitmain has iterated over a dozen or so ASIC miners.

In November 2017, Bitmain's first AI chip SOPHON BM1680 was officially launched. In 2018, Bitmain plans to upgrade the scenes in public security, big data, Internet and other fields though upgrading the chips and improving performance. The cooperation between AICHAIN will provide artificial intelligence solutions to the ABCR (AI+Big Data+Cloud+Robot) and also accelerate the overall layout of industries.

SOURCE AICHAIN

