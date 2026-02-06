Product to Officially Launch on February 8 Following the ai.com Super Bowl LX Commercial

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ai.com, a new AI platform founded by Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, today announced the launch of its Autonomous AI agent offering for consumers. With a few clicks, anyone can now generate a private, personal AI agent that doesn't just answer questions, but actually operates on the user's behalf - organizing work, sending messages, executing actions across apps, building projects, and more. The key differentiating feature is the agent's ability to autonomously build out missing features and capabilities to complete real-world tasks. Such improvements will subsequently be shared across millions of agents on the network, massively increasing the utility of each agent for ai.com users.

With ai.com, users will soon be able to deploy their agent to do a range of actions on behalf of their user, like trade stocks, automate workflows, organize and execute daily tasks with their calendar, or even update their online dating profile - all while remaining private, permission-based, and fully under the user's control. All user agents operate in a dedicated secure environment where data is segregated and encrypted with user-specific keys and agents are restricted to their user's capability limits.

Marszalek built Crypto.com from the ground up to become one of the largest global crypto platforms in the world with over 150 million retail users, the industry's leader in licenses, registrations and certifications, and the world's leading USD-supporting crypto exchange. With ai.com, Marszalek is working to mainstream AI agents and AGI in the same way he led mass consumer adoption of cryptocurrency. Marszalek will lead both ai.com and Crypto.com as CEO.

Since acquiring the ai.com domain in 2025, a transaction believed to be the single largest domain purchase in history, Marszalek has been steadily building out its AI-dedicated offering and team. ai.com will officially launch its new agentic AI product on February 8, 2026 alongside its commercial broadcast premiere during Super Bowl LX on NBC.

"We are at a fundamental shift in AI's evolution as we rapidly move beyond basic chats to AI agents actually getting things done for humans," said Kris Marszalek, Founder and CEO of ai.com. "Our vision is a decentralized network of billions of agents who self-improve and share these improvements with each other, vastly and rapidly expanding agentic capabilities and accelerating the advent of AGI."

While agentic AI's have typically required specific hardware, high technical capabilities, and complex operating protocols, ai.com's offering is truly a first-of-its-kind to provide consumers a best-in-class agentic AI experience with no complexity and no technical knowledge required - all seamlessly through their ai.com profile.

ai.com is specifically designed to provide a premium experience for all users, going from zero to AI agent in 60 seconds by removing all of the technical barriers. Users can get started at ai.com for free, with additional paid subscription tiers available to provide more enhanced capabilities and increased input tokens. Users simply choose their user handle, AI handle, and generate their agent immediately.

ai.com is actively exploring additional product offerings for users in the near future, including financial services integrations, agent marketplaces, human and agency co-social networks, and much more.

