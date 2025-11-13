AICPA Holiday Spending Survey Reveals Budgeting, Debt and a Bit of Regret

A quarter of holiday shoppers/travelers usually make a budget for holiday spending but admit they probably won't stick to it.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new holiday shopping survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) reveals Americans who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel will make some cut-backs in spending, have expectations of debt and will carry the emotional toll of overspending for the upcoming holiday season.

"The 2025 holiday season could see many Americans balancing the desire to celebrate with the reality of financial strain," says Dan Snyder, CPA/PFS, Director of AICPA Personal Financial Planning. "Economic uncertainty may lead Americans to cut back on holiday spending and nearly half of those who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel expect to incur holiday debt."

Spending Trends – gifts and travel

This season, 42% of holiday shoppers and travelers expect to spend over $1,000 on the holidays (including travel, gifts, food/entertaining), while 50% plan to keep their spending at or below that threshold and 8% are not at all sure how much they plan to spend.

36% of Americans planning to buy holiday gifts and 35% of those planning to spend money on travel for the holidays say they'll spend less than last year.

One in four Americans who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel (25%) usually make a budget for holiday spending but admit they probably won't stick to it. A higher percentage of adults 18–34 who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel fall into this category, with 33% acknowledging their budgeting inconsistency, compared to16% of those aged 55+.

Debt Management

Nearly half (47%) of those who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel anticipate going into debt. Male holiday shoppers/travelers (52%) are more likely than their female counterparts (42%) to expect holiday debt.

Seventy-nine percent of those who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel will use a credit card for their holiday spending, but 52% of them don't expect to pay off their holiday debt in full when the bill arrives. Seventeen percent say it will take more than six months to pay it off.

Percentage of those who expect to have holiday debt this year by age:

Americans aged 18-34: 64%

Americans aged 35-44: 58%

Americans aged: 45-54: 48%

Americans aged 55-64: 36%

Americans aged 65+: 23%

Thirty percent of those who expect to have holiday debt plan to use their tax refund to settle their holiday debt.

A quarter of Americans (25%) who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel cite higher everyday expenses (groceries, gas, and utilities) as barriers to paying off holiday spending.

Spending Regret

For those who plan to spend on holiday gifts/travel, 39% have felt regret about spending too much on the holidays.

"When spending is driven by emotions rather than a plan, it can get out of hand," says Snyder. "Left unchecked, impulse spending, whether it's on gifts, travel or entertaining, can lead to serious financial drain. Having a plan can help spenders start the New Year with their financial wellness intact."

The AICPA offers helpful tips to help manage holiday spending and debt:

Determine the people you plan to purchase gifts for and how much you'll spend before you start shopping. If something is not on your predetermined list, think before you buy.

Track your spending as you go. Seeing how much you've spent and how much is left to spend can help you stick to your budget.

When it comes to travel, look at any points you've earned through your credit card(s) that may help you save on flights, hotels or car rental. Gas points can help you save if you're traveling by car.

Try to book as far in advance as possible and be flexible with your dates. Use apps to track prices to find the best deal for you.

If you owe money on your credit cards, the wisest thing you can do is pay off the balance in full as quickly as possible.

If you know you won't be able to pay your balance in full, try to figure out how much you can pay each month and how long it'll take to pay the balance in full.

If you have unpaid balances on several credit cards, first consider paying down the card that charges the highest rate. Pay as much as you can toward that debt each month until your balance is zero, while still paying the minimum on your other cards.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of AICPA from October 28 - 30, 2025 among 2,084 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact the AICPA.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs® (AICPA®) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, with 400,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

