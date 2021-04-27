AiCure Improves Flexibility to Customize Dosing Support, Bolsters Leadership Team to Drive Growth

High quality, reliable dosing data is critical to any clinical trial's success, but in some cases, patients may be asked to administer drugs in a manner that is new to them. AiCure is unveiling a new release of its patient engagement application, Patient Connect, with which sites can now monitor and analyze patient dosing behavior for new routes of drug administration beyond pills. AiCure uses its existing computer vision and AI technology to customize dosing support depending on a trial's needs, including inhalers, eye drops, injections, patches, disposables, and more. Sites can also leverage AiCure's video data to monitor a patient's technique and intervene to provide guidance if needed. By making its technology adaptable to new realms of dosing and research, AiCure aims to support all trials and elevate the integrity of their data, while providing patients with the necessary training to be successful and safely dose.

Expanded Leadership Team to Drive Future Growth

In addition to the redesign of its patient application, AiCure also appointed a new Chief Medical Officer and added two industry veterans to lead the company into its next chapter. These include:

Rich Christie , MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer: Previously AiCure's Chief Development Officer, Dr. Christie has been appointed to Chief Medical Officer to oversee the medical and scientific aspects of AiCure's portfolio. Dr. Christie, brings extensive C-suite and clinical experience, including serving as Global Head, Development Science and Innovation at Roche, as Vice President, External Research and Early Development at Johnson & Johnson, and CEO of Solaris Therapeutics.

Earnest Offley , Vice President of People Operations: Mr. Offley will be championing the growth and development of AiCure's culture and talent while supporting the company's executives and team leaders to drive sustainable, diverse growth. With a successful track record in driving transformation for high-growth startups, Fortune 500 and public organizations, Mr. Offley most recently served as Director of Human Resources for Building Hope Holdings, where he oversaw the company's cultural growth into new market segments.

Brian O'Hara , Senior Director, Solution Consulting: In this role, Mr. O'Hara works with a global cross-functional team of solution consultants, sales, customer success, scientists, operations and product professionals to deliver data and technology solutions to customers. With over two decades of experience in life sciences at organizations such as Medidata, ERT, BioClinica, ICON Clinical Research and GlaxoSmithKline, Mr. O'Hara helps customers transform clinical research through the use of innovative technology and analytics.

"The deep industry expertise our leadership brings to each conversation with our customers is invaluable in guiding the intricacies of clinical research and the business decisions that will optimize the development of high-quality drugs. This, coupled with our newly redesigned application and custom dosing capabilities, demonstrate our commitment to create more meaningful trials and serve the unique needs of each organization," said Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "We are poised to build on our strong momentum and further make our mark in patient care and drug development."

AiCure To Share Expertise on Patient-Centered Research

Further exploring how AiCure supports patient-centric care, AiCure will host a discussion on how technology can enhance the patient experience and inform personalized support. The audience will hear from Cathy Molohan, a Parkinson's Patient, who will speak to her experience using both AiCure Patient Connect and its digital biomarkers for objective measurement of her disease, and the uMotif app to track her tremor, pain, and overall well-being, highlighting Parkinson's impact on her everyday life such as diet, exercise, sleep, and mood.

What: Real Talk Webinar on Real World Evidence: Harnessing Technology to Unlock Meaningful Patient Insights

Webinar on Evidence: Harnessing Technology to Unlock Meaningful Patient Insights When: Wednesday, April 28 th , 10am EDT | 3pm BST

, | Who: Ed Ikeguchi MD, CEO, AiCure; Bruce Hellman , CEO & Co-Founder, uMotif; Matthew Leoni MD MBA, VP, Global Clinical Development, Cerevel Therapeutics; Cathy Molohan , Patient Advocate; Marlen Rattiner , VP, Product Management, AiCure (Moderator)

MD, CEO, AiCure; , CEO & Co-Founder, uMotif; MD MBA, VP, Global Clinical Development, Cerevel Therapeutics; , Patient Advocate; , VP, Product Management, AiCure (Moderator) Register: To register for the webinar, visit the link here .

About AiCure

AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 65 issued patents and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com .

