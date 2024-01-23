AiCure Raises Funds, Secures New Patents, and Bolsters Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure, a prominent AI and advanced data analytics company dedicated to enhancing clinical trials, has recently accomplished a significant funding round. In addition to securing new funds, the company has obtained several new patents, enabling it to advance its technological lead. Furthermore, AiCure is expanding its customer base and attracting new talent. AiCure's innovative software and technology are designed to improve patient engagement and sponsor insights in clinical trials, making it a valuable player in the life sciences industry. With its continued growth and focus on innovation, AiCure is poised to make a lasting impact on the future of clinical research.

AiCure announced it has completed a $12M loan refinancing and has also raised an additional $4M+ from its existing supportive investors. In 2023 company also expanded its customer base driven in part by its Clinical Site Services offering which provides ongoing monitoring of site- and patient-level data, targeting operational outcome improvements in adherence and compliance. The new funding and continued expansion of its customer base, place the company in a position of stability as it looks forward to 2024. The infusion of new capital will enable investment in research and development, expansion of operations, and enhance AiCure products and services, ultimately fueling growth and competitiveness in the market.

AiCure continues to maintain its technological lead in the industry, receiving seven new US patents in 2023. These patents enhance AiCure's inventive digital biomarker solutions as well as continue to support its core businesses. These additional patents bring AiCure's total patent count in the US to 86, with additional patents issued around the globe.

The company has welcomed two new members, Sondra Pepe and Josh Wilson, to its Senior Leadership Team.

Sondra Pepe has joined AiCure as the Senior Vice President of Product Management. With nearly 20 years of experience in eClinical SaaS technology, including leading roles in product management at prominent companies such as Medidata, Veeva, Medrio, and ArisGlobal, Sondra brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. She is responsible for leading the product management and testing teams at AiCure, overseeing the product direction, definition, and delivery of the company's award-winning artificial intelligence platform.

Josh Wilson has joined AiCure as Senior Vice President of Operations. Mr. Wilson brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent nearly two decades at Syneos Health and INC Research, where he was responsible for building and managing data management and technology implementation teams, as well as driving innovative strategies and strategic vendor engagements. Mr. Wilson oversees the operations teams responsible for delivery of the company's platform and site services.

Driven by its Vice President of People Operations, Earnest Offley, AiCure remains at the forefront of women in tech with 42% of its workforce being represented by women. The company's commitment to race and gender diversity is evident in its workforce composition which also lends itself to a diverse Ai data platform. AiCure's responsible Ai self-checks to mitigate racial pigmentation bias. This is a notable achievement in the male-dominated tech industry, reflecting AiCure's efforts to promote inclusivity and gender equality within the workplace and in customer studies.

With new funding, new patents, a growing customer base, additional leadership and new strategic initiatives, AiCure is well-positioned to further its mission of enhancing drug development and improving patient care through its innovative AI solutions.

