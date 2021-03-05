AIDA Cruises extends its Canary Island cruise season until middle of May 2021

ROSTOCK, Germany, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced it is extending its cruise season around the Canary Islands with AIDAperla until the middle of May 2021. The start and destination port of the seven-day voyages is Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain.

AIDA Cruises has implemented a comprehensive set of enhanced health and safety protocols for guests and crew members utilized on several AIDA cruises in fall 2020. In recent months, the islands of "eternal spring" have been a holiday destination in Europe with consistently low incidence rates. As a result of the Spanish government's regulations for safe travel, which coincide with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, the cruise line's guests have been able to enjoy relaxing holidays in the Canary Islands.

The enhanced health and safety protocols -- tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV GL -- includes a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for detecting viruses and bacteria before traveling, as well as regular health checks, extensive distance and hygiene rules, medical care including test capacities on board and other measures.

Cruise vacations in other AIDA destinations are currently not possible. However, with the extension of its cruise season around the Canary Islands with AIDAperla, AIDA Cruises will be able to offer all guests an attractive holiday option. This applies to guests who originally booked a cruise in the Mediterranean on AIDAstella with departure dates from March 20 up to and including May 11, 2021; on AIDAperla with departure dates up to and including May 14, 2021; on AIDAblu between April 04 up to and including April 25, 2021; and on AIDAmar between March 21 up to and including April 18, 2021.

The same applies to all guests who were originally scheduled to depart with AIDAsol from Hamburg and Rotterdam to Northern Europe and Norway between March 20 and April 3, 2021, or with AIDAluna from Hamburg on March 31 and April 04, 2021.

The positioning cruises with AIDAmira scheduled to depart on April 16, 2021, and with AIDAvita on April 20, 2021, have to be canceled as well.

All guests whose voyage cannot take place as originally scheduled will be informed immediately. AIDA Cruises appreciates all guests affected for their understanding.

With the "AIDA promise," the cruise company offers guests more flexibility and security in planning. Generous booking options are part of AIDA's commitment to its guests, ranging from small down payments to free rebooking. The "AIDA promise" is included in the travel price for new bookings up to May 31, 2021, and applies to departures up to Oct. 1, 2021.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's extensive health and safety protocols, as well as national and local laws and regulations for infection protection. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

All trips from the AIDA cruise program can be booked through summer 2022 with a local travel professional, online at www.aida.de or through the AIDA customer center.

