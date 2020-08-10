AIDA Cruises is preparing for the resumption of its cruise operation starting from September 6, 2020

ROSTOCK, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises is planning to resume its cruise operations with the first ships from German ports at the beginning of September 2020. The prerequisite for this was the approval of the flag state Italy for the restart concepts.

The first trips from Kiel will start on September 6, 2020. The first cruises with AIDAperla to the Norwegian fjords start from Hamburg on September 12, 19 and 26, 2020.

In the coming days, AIDA Cruises will review the specific details of this decision and will work closely with all responsible authorities of the flag state Italy and the classification society in order to carefully implement the new protocols and regulations in the sense of a responsible restart on board the AIDA ships.

As the current development shows, unfortunately not in all European travel destinations the prerequisites for safe travel are given yet.

Due to the current situation, the company must extend the pause of its cruise season until September 30, 2020, except for the above-mentioned departures from Kiel (starting from September 6, 2020) and Hamburg (starting from September 12, 2020).

To AIDA Cruises it is important to provide all guests with this important information regarding their vacation. The company very much regrets that the other voyages cannot take place as planned. All guests whose cruise cannot be carried out will be informed immediately.

The company publishes detailed information on the current pause of the cruise season at www.aida.de/reisehinweis.

According to the motto "With certainty the most beautiful vacation", AIDA Cruises provides transparent and comprehensive information regarding the expanded measures to protect against COVID-19 at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

SOURCE AIDA Cruises