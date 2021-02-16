AIDA Cruises opens 2021 cruise season on March 20

ROSTOCK, Germany, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced it will open its 2021 cruise season starting March 20 with AIDAperla sailing around the Canary Islands, the group of Spanish islands off the northwest coast of Africa, a favorite "fly and cruise" vacation for German travelers looking to enjoy the region's "eternal spring" weather and unique destinations.

The German federal government has extended the lockdown to contain the pandemic until March 2021. Many of AIDA's cruise destinations have also implemented measures that significantly restrict international holiday travel through early spring.

As a result, AIDA is also announcing that all trips originally planned from March 6 up to and including March 19, 2021, are unable to take place. AIDA Cruises appreciates all guests affected for their understanding.

With the "AIDA promise," the cruise company offers guests more flexibility and security in planning. Generous booking options are part of AIDA's commitment to its guests, ranging from small down payments to free rebooking. The "AIDA promise" is included in the travel price for new bookings up to March 31, 2021, and applies to departures up to Oct. 31, 2021.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's extensive health and safety protocols, as well as national and local laws and regulations for infection protection. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

All guests whose voyage cannot take place as originally scheduled will be informed immediately. To make it easy for guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA holidays at a later date, the company offers rebooking options from its diverse range of cruises.

All trips from the AIDA cruise program can be booked through summer 2022 with a local travel professional, online at www.aida.de or through the AIDA customer center.

