AIDA Cruises restarts AIDAluna in September from Kiel

ROSTOCK, Germany, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced that on Sept. 5 AIDAluna will be the seventh ship in the AIDA fleet to restart guest operations in 2021.

Up to and including Oct. 14, 2021, a variety of travel dates for three- and four-day cruises departing from Kiel are now available for booking.

On the four-day voyage, AIDAluna will call at the Polish port of Gdynia after a relaxing sea day passing the island of Gotland, among others.

"Scenic Cruising" is also the motto on the first day of the three-day cruise from Kiel, which leads to the Swedish metropolis of Gothenburg. Both voyages will be offered alternately.

In May 2021 AIDA Cruises opened the cruise season in Kiel with AIDAprima, which is currently sailing seven-day voyages every Saturday in the Baltic Sea calling at Gothenburg, Visby on the island of Gotland and Stockholm until Oct. 23, 2021.

By the end of this year AIDA Cruises plans to have 10 ships sailing, offering travelers a broad range of vacation options -- including its highly anticipated new ship, AIDAcosma, to be delivered in December 2021.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

Information and booking in the travel agency, in the AIDA customer center on +49 (0) 381/20 27 07 07 or at www.aida.de.

