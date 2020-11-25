AIDA Cruises starts with Canary Island Cruises on December 5, 2020

ROSTOCK, Germany, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises, the leading cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), today announced that it will offer Canary Island cruises starting from December 5, 2020.

On December 5, 2020, AIDA Cruises will open their cruise season around the Canary Islands with AIDAperla, followed by AIDAmar, which will start its winter season with the Christmas voyage on December 20, 2020. The 7-day voyages to the islands of eternal spring start on Saturdays or Sundays from Gran Canaria.

The Spanish government adopted clear regulations for safe travel in the Canaries in November, which are in line with AIDA's already established hygiene and prevention measures. AIDA's health and safety protocols, which have been audited by SGS Institute Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV-GL, among others, include measures such as the free COVID 19 test before the voyage, secure arrival and departure, medical care, distance regulations and increased disinfection measures on board, as well as guided shore excursions.

Due to the current situation in the United Arab Emirates, Spain (except Canaries) and France, AIDA has to adjust the schedule in the Orient and the Western Mediterranean. All cruises on AIDAstella and AIDAprima that were planned between December 1, 2020 and January 26, 2021 are cancelled.

Guests whose cruises are cancelled will be informed immediately.

Further information and booking at travel agencies, with the AIDA customer center at the phone number +49/381-202 707 07, or online at www.aida.de.

Information on the health and hygiene concept

AIDA Cruises offers its guests a high level of security during their vacation. From the start of the booking process to the travel preparation, embarkation and disembarkation in the port, the stay on board and medical care: In addition to the already existing high hygiene and health standards, AIDA Cruises has developed new health and safety protocols together with national and international authorities and has implemented a variety of preventive measures. These were i.a. approved by the classification society DNV-GL and the flag state of Italy.

Prior to the voyage and while checking in, guests provide information about their state of health. A COVID-19 PCR test with a negative test result, which must not be older than three days, is required for the embarkation. Guests have the opportunity to have the test carried out free of charge at the German AIDA partner Helios clinics.

Before the check-in, all guests' temperature is being measured contactless using a thermal scanner. The company provides detailed information about the AIDA health and safety concept at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

SOURCE AIDA Cruises