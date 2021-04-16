AIDA Cruises to Offer New Sailings in Greece from May to October

ROSTOCK, Germany, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced it will offer new cruises in Greece from May 23, 2021, with 7-day cruises departing from Corfu and traveling through the Greek islands to Crete and Rhodes, as well as to Katakolon (Olympia) and Piraeus (Athens). Guests can also enjoy the amenities on board with multiple restaurants, bars, cultural activities and sports facilities, as well as organized shore excursions to explore the ports of call.

Greece is one of the most popular vacation destinations for German travelers. From May 14, 2021, the Mediterranean country will reopen for tourism from May 14. Its turquoise waters, fascinating culture, unique Greek flair and more make a vacation in this country so attractive.

Booking starts on 20 April 2021, with 23 dates between 23 May and 24 October 2021 to choose from. The Greek cruises can also be booked as 14-day trips.

In addition to the new offering in Greece, AIDAperla is sailing on seven-day voyages around the Canary Islands through June.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations.

With a testing strategy for guests and crew members already utilized on several cruises, it is AIDA's top priority for all guests to safely enjoy their vacation. The enhanced health and safety protocols -- tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV -- includes a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for detecting viruses and bacteria before traveling, as well as regular health checks, social distancing and hygiene protocols, medical care including testing capacities on board and other measures.

With the "AIDA promise," the cruise company offers guests more flexibility and security in planning. Generous booking options are part of AIDA's commitment to its guests, ranging from small down payments to free rebooking. The "AIDA promise" is included in the travel price for new bookings up to May 31, 2021 and applies to departures up to March. 31, 2022.

Cruises in other destinations are unfortunately not possible at this time, with AIDA canceling the remaining voyages of April through May. More information and a detailed list of canceled cruises can be found at www.aida.de/reisehinweis.

AIDA Cruises wishes for all guests to enjoy their planned AIDA vacation. Thanks to the travel offer on the Canary Islands and in Greece, AIDA can offer all affected guests attractive alternatives.

All AIDA cruises until summer 2022 can be booked at travel agencies, on the Internet at www.aida.de, and at the AIDA Customer Center.

