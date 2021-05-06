AIDA prepares for start in Germany

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises welcomes the further opening steps in tourism especially in the north of Germany. The company is therefore pleased to be able to offer short voyages from Kiel (Schleswig-Holstein) starting May 22, 2021. AIDAsol is currently positioned in Northern Germany and ready for the re-start. Booking starts on May 12, 2021, further details to be announced soon.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations. With a testing strategy for guests and crew members already utilized on several cruises, it is AIDA's top priority for all guests to safely enjoy their vacation. The enhanced health and safety protocols -- tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV -- includes a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as regular health checks, social distancing and hygiene protocols, medical care including testing capacities on board and other measures.

Information and booking at the travel agency, at the AIDA Customer Center at +49 (0) 381 / 20 27 07 07 or at www.aida.de.

