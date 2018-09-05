Aidan Currie Named Executive Director Of Reaching Out MBA, Inc., The Leading Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual And Transgender Business Graduate Organization

Reaching Out MBA is best known for its ROMBA conference, now in its 21st year, which brings together 1,600 members of the LGBT MBA & graduate community along with over 90 companies looking for LGBT talent. Among the organization's other key initiatives are its ROMBA Fellowship program, a partnership with top business schools around the world that has awarded over $6.2 million dollars in scholarships since its launch in 2015, international summits for LGBT students and young professionals, and Out Women in Business, a program designed to increase the prominence and visibility of lesbian, bisexual, and transgender women in business.

Jens Audenaert, President of the Reaching Out Board, said "We were fortunate to find a candidate like Aidan, who offers a wealth of experience at the intersection of not-for-profit and corporate strategy that will allow the organization to focus on expanding our programs to meet the needs of all of our community – students and alumni alike."

Aidan has spent the last seven years in the hospitality industry, with his most recent role in business development for InterContinental Hotels Group, where he created a new business unit to elevate the company's Sales organization. Before moving into hospitality, Aidan was a VP in Edelman's Digital Practice in New York City, where he oversaw multiple blue chip accounts in healthcare and tourism. He also led the Digital Department of Age Concern England, a non-profit organization supporting those in later life by providing advice on healthcare and finances. Aidan has long been an active volunteer in several LGBT organizations including the NGLCC, Lost-n-Found Youth, and Rainbros.





Currie said, "I am thrilled to join the Reaching Out Board, staff, alumni, and student volunteers to build upon the organization's tremendous growth and to develop new initiatives to further position our MBA and graduate community members to grow into visible out LGBT leaders and role models for decades to come."





Currie succeeds Matt Kidd, who will assist in the leadership transition through the organization's annual conference. "We thank Matt for his leadership the past five years and overseeing our organization's transformation from a single program run by volunteers to a fully staffed organization offering year-round global programming," said Audenaert.

About Reaching Out MBA, Inc.



Reaching Out MBA is a 501(c)(3) organization that educates, inspires, and connects lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) MBA students & professionals/alumni, and their related graduates at business schools around the world. Reaching Out MBA provides year round programming for LGBT students and professionals anchored by its annual ROMBA conference. Learn more by visiting our website: http://www.reachingoutmba.org

