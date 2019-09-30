Aidan Gray to Launch the Keaton Industries Collection October High Point Market

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray will introduce Keaton Industries An Aidan Gray Collection line of lighting designed by Diane Keaton during High Point Market in High Point, NC, Oct. 19-23, 2019.

This collection of ceiling lights includes bold black and white patterned shades with clean profiles, each with striking design elements. The number of patterns and options in hanging hardware available is a game-changer because the mood in a room changes and gives the lights a chameleon-like freshness. Versatility is the result, a word that could easily describe Keaton's multifaceted roles as an actress.

Keaton will have a casual conversation, on Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the High Point Market Theater where she will discuss her inspiration for this line and her passion for design. Space is limited. A book signing for "The House that Pinterest Built" will follow at 4 p.m. A celebration of the collection will take place in the Aidan Gray showroom at 201 N. Main Street in High Point with a private event Friday, Oct. 18 at 6-8 p.m., as well as a press event Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Pre-signed books will also be available in the Aidan Gray showroom.

"Whether in film, fashion or interiors, Diane is known for her iconic point of view, which resonates perfectly with our modern offerings," says Randal Weeks, CEO of Aidan Gray. "Her mastery of black and white and penchant for creating industrial interiors brings sophisticated edginess to each room, both are reflected in the lighting we are producing."

You can expect the same perspective in these lights that made her book "The House that Pinterest Built" so popular. The introduction, walks through the experiences that unfolded early that proved she has always had a keen awareness of her surroundings: "I told myself, one day I would live in a home surrounded by the beauty of simplicity and the reassurance of a repeated design element."

For information, visit http://www.aidangrayhome.com/ki and follow @keatonindustries on Instagram.

ABOUT DIANE KEATON

Diane Keaton is an Oscar-winning actress, director, and author. Recognized for her architectural sensitivity and restorations, her design aesthetic has been celebrated in several books.

ABOUT AIDAN GRAY

Founded in 2003, Aidan Gray became a leader in home furnishings for products that fit beautifully into European-inspired interiors. Using lauded antiques as a muse, the company became popular for high-quality products that read as one-of-a-kind treasures from the 17th and 18th centuries. Recently, Aidan Gray has introduced contemporary notes to appeal to those whose interiors are more modern, though the emphasis on handmade and authentic materials continues to dominate the line. Whether the styles lean toward European or modern, each exhibits the "perfect balance" of usefulness for today's homes. Our Details, Your Style.

