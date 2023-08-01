Aidaptive launches the first-ever "CRO Anthem" Collection

Leader in predictive AI technology and solutions for direct-to-consumer (DTC) and global eCommerce brands partner with creator Ding Zheng to rap the industry.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidaptive, the leading eCommerce AI Platform, is launching the first-ever "CRO Anthem" collection today. This groundbreaking initiative represents a unique fusion of art and technology, designed to create awareness around the intricacies of digital commerce, present innovative solutions, and captivate audiences with its exceptional musical and visual experience. The highly anticipated "2023 CRO Anthem" parts one and two are set to be released in August 2023 and have been expertly crafted in collaboration with creator and rapper Ding Zheng.

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, eCommerce businesses face an array of challenges while striving for higher Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). Understanding the importance of effective communication and engaging content, Aidaptive has conceptualized the "CRO Anthem" collection as a transformative medium to inspire merchants and industry enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, "2023 CRO Anthem" parts one and two promise to deliver a delightful and humorous take on the importance of preparing for the busiest shopping days of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With meme-style graphics and witty lyrics, the videos will cleverly highlight the significance of planning ahead to capitalize on these lucrative opportunities.

Aidaptive aims to entertain the audience while instilling essential strategies for a successful holiday sales season. Viewers can anticipate an unmatched blend of creativity and valuable insights, making the "CRO Anthem" collection an essential resource for eCommerce merchants gearing up for the holiday shopping frenzy. Don't miss out on the chance to groove, laugh, and learn with Aidaptive's one-of-a-kind musical journey.

"We are thrilled to launch this unique project that not only addresses challenges faced by merchants in an entertaining way but also educates them about what artificial intelligence can do for them. With Ding Zheng's invaluable collaboration, we believe this collection will resonate with businesses worldwide, inspiring them to embark on a path of CRO excellence through the use of AI," said Rafael Granato, head of marketing at Aidaptive.

About Aidaptive

Founded by the former Google AI team behind Google Ads and Payments, Aidaptive is powering the next generation of digital commerce with an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics digital commerce AI platform. Trusted by industry-leading retailers and direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands, Aidaptive enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale while optimizing conversion rates automatically. For more information, please visit https://aidaptive.com/blackfriday.

