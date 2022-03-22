AiDash Reinforces Positive Customer Experiences With New Chief Customer Officer

AiDash expands leadership team to support continuing global growth and customer delight

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDash , a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, announced the appointment of Rick Juneja in a new position as Chief Customer Officer. An industry veteran of 19 years, Juneja brings significant experience in leading and transforming technology companies through customer success, customer experience, and professional services. Juneja is based in AiDash's offices in Reston, Virginia.

In his new role, Juneja will lead AiDash's efforts to maintain and build positive customer experiences, accelerate growth and ensure successes in their increasingly complex operating environments. Beginning with current customers using AiDash Intelligent Vegetation Management System, Juneja will quickly expand his efforts to include the full portfolio of AiDash intelligent solutions. He will work to strengthen the company's relationships with executives across the full customer base, ensuring they meet their operations and maintenance goals of reducing costs and improving reliability.

"Rick Juneja is a vital addition to our leadership team," said Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDash. "AiDash has grown dramatically from one customer in 2019 to 40 in 2021. Our growth continues in 2022 and adding Rick's deep expertise in customer success is fundamental to our mission to revolutionize operations, maintenance and sustainability of core industries to create a greener, cleaner and safer planet."

"There is such an enormous opportunity for organizations and governments around the world to use the most modern technologies to solve their age-old challenges in operations, maintenance and sustainability," said Rick Juneja, AiDash's new Chief Customer Officer. "My job is to be the voice of our customers within AiDash, representing their needs and concerns and to ensure they are successful. Just as important is my work directly with our customers to help them recognize and use the power of satellite data combined with artificial intelligence to address their bottom lines and sustainability goals."

Juneja brings to AiDash expertise as a customer-facing, high-performing operating executive. Most recently he served as SVP, Professional Services, Support and Client Operations at GetWellNetwork, a leading provider of patient engagement software, where he led successful efforts to overhaul operations and significantly improve the Services P&L. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Opower Global Head of Delivery and Customer Success, Oracle Utilities, which acquired Opower in 2016. There he led the customer success and software delivery teams to deliver a behavioral-science approach to utilities' customer experiences and to meet key energy efficiency outcomes. Juneja's path also includes roles at Y Combinator, Alvarez & Marsal, Accenture, and Amazon. Juneja earned an MBA degree at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com .

